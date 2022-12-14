Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
How Jim Montgomery Reacted To David Pastrnak’s Game-Winner
BOSTON — David Pastrnak played hero for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, as he netted the game-deciding goal against the New York Islanders to notch the team’s NHL-best 15th win at home. After a scoreless overtime period, the Bruins and Islanders were sent to a shootout. That’s...
Watch David Pastrnak’s Game-Winning Shootout Goal To Beat Islanders
David Pastrnak called game for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins were in a back-and-forth battle all night with the New York Islanders, as the Black and Gold saw a two-goal lead and one-goal lead disappear leading to overtime and eventually a shootout. It was thanks to goals by Jake DeBrusk and Pastrnak in the shootout that Boston was able to walk away with a 4-3 victory over the Islanders, moving to 15-0-1 at home this season. But it was the Pastrnak goal that deserves much of the attention.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla told Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown to ‘get your (expletive) together’
LOS ANGELES — Jaylen Brown said he was paraphrasing. Jayson Tatum said he got the sentiment. While neither player disclosed every detail of what Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla told them before they played the Lakers, the message was clear: “Get your (expletive) together.”. That’s been Mazzulla’s coaching style...
Jim Montgomery Fine With Brad Marchand’s OT Penalty
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins blew a two-goal lead in the final 12 minutes of regulation to lose to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. It was a frustrating finish for everyone in the B’s locker room, but perhaps no one more than Brad Marchand. Marchand, who...
Taylor Hall Feels ‘Lots To Correct’ For Bruins After Loss To Kings
The outcome didn’t tip in the favor of the Boston Bruins on Thursday night as they lost to the Los Angeles Kings in a shootout at TD Garden. And even if the Bruins came out on the winning side, forward Taylor Hall believes Boston still would have been left unsatisfied.
3-Team Trade Scenario Sends Joel Embiid To Thunder
Around the NBA, “tanking” is a source of much controversy. For the uninitiated, tanking is the practice of prioritizing first-round picks and young players over wins. In fact, if a team is truly tanking, they’re hoping to lose and prioritize their lottery odds. People don’t like it....
Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Incredible Effort’ Withstood Islanders In Win
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins displayed perhaps their most grit in order to pull out a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Both teams stuck around for a flat-out battle, which consisted of two equalizers in regulation from the Islanders’ offense along with a scoreless overtime period. David Pastrnak sent New York packing when he netted the game-decider in the shootout.
hotnewhiphop.com
Clipper Darrell Knocked Out By Security Guard
The incident happened as Clipper Darrell was trying to leave Crypto.com arena. If you are a Los Angeles Clippers fan, then you most certainly know who Clipper Darrell is. He is the team’s most famous fan, and he has been a fixture in the seats at Crypto.com arena. His real name is Darrell Bailey, although his nickname is what most people know him by.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Defeats Islanders In Nail-Bitting Shootout
BOSTON — The home dominance just continues for the Boston Bruins, who defeated the New York Islanders, 4-3, in a shootout at TD Garden on Tuesday night. The Bruins improved to 23-4-1 on the season, while the Islanders fell to 17-12-1 on their campaign. full box score here. ONE...
Patriots Get Three Key Players Back For Final Practice Of Raiders Week
TUCSON, Ariz. — The New England Patriots received some great news on the injury front before their trip to Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) all returned to the field Friday at the Patriots’ final practice at the University of Arizona.
Daisuke Matsuzaka Had Funny Advice For New Red Sox Masataka Yoshida
Daisuke “Dice-K” Matsuzaka arrived in Boston in December of 2006 after signing a much-talked-about contract with the Red Sox sporting a heavy winter coat. The now-retired pitcher saw it as a good investment and it was top of mind when he passed along sound and funny advice to fellow countryman and newly signed Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
Ultimate Question Of The Week: What’s Your Favorite Dessert?
Bruins fans sure have a sweet tooth. NESN’s George Balekji visited The Causeway in Boston to ask Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: what’s your favorite dessert?. To hear what the fans had to say, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented...
Watch Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Score Two Goals In 19 Seconds Vs. Islanders
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins entered their latest contest against the New York Islanders as the NHL’s best offense, and showed just why within seconds. It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get on the scoreboard Tuesday night at TD Garden. In fact, if you blinked, you might’ve missed it.
Bruins’ Brad Marchand Says He’s Not Yet Where He Wants To Be
Brad Marchand returned to the Boston Bruins a month ahead of schedule from double-hip surgery, had 21 points going into Thursday’s game and potted a goal in the eventual shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings. But it’s still not enough for the forward. The Bruins blew a...
Celtics Wrap: Boston Avoids Disaster, Survive OT Scare From Lakers
The Boston Celtics survived disaster Tuesday night, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-110, in overtime at Crypto.com Arena. The Celtics improved to 22-7 on the year, while the Lakers dropped to 11-16. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics looked like their season was going to hit a...
Bruins Wrap: Disastrous Stretch Leads To Shootout Loss Vs. Kings
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost another home shootout Thursday night, falling, 3-2, to the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden. The Bruins fell to 23-4-2, while the Kings improved to 16-12-5. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins have been the best third-period team in hockey...
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During During Bruins-Kings To Win Signed Brad Marchand Jersey
Thursday’s Bruins game against the Kings will net someone a very memorable prize. Boston continues its homestand following Tuesday’s shootout win over the New York Islanders. The Black and Gold likely face another competitive matchup against Los Angeles at TD Garden. Those who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Kings...
Celtics’ Robert Williams Reportedly Plans To Make Season Debut Vs. Magic
The Boston Celtics reportedly aren’t going to hold back Robert Williams anymore. Williams, who is recovering from an arthroscopic surgery he had on his left knee in late September, is expected to make his season debut for the Celtics when they take on the Orlando Magic on Friday at TD Garden, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Why Former NBA Player Believes Celtics Road Trip Was ‘Terrible’
One former NBA champ wasn’t too impressed with the latest Boston Celtics road trip. Richard Jefferson, who spent 17 seasons in the NBA, wasn’t too impressed by the Celtics’ six-game road trip. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Toronto Raptors, the Celtics fell on back-to-back nights against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. Yet, after capping off the trip with a nail-biting overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Jefferson described the 4-2 run as “terrible.”
Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Game-Time Decision Vs. Kings
If the Bruins want to make it three straight wins Thursday night, they may have to do it shorthanded. Hampus Lindholm wasn’t on the ice for Boston’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, which quickly had fans in a panic about what happened to the defenseman. Turns out he showed up to practice but was sent home.
