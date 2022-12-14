ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Ex-LA City Councilman Huizar Moves for Severance from Co-Defendant

Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar wants a severance from his co-defendant and is asking a federal judge to allow him to proceed to trial separately from ex-Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, according to court papers obtained Thursday by City News Service. Huizar and Chan are currently scheduled to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Altercation between Councilmember Kevin de León and activist Jason Reedy sparks safety concerns

The chaotic altercation between the embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León and activist Jason Reedy has sparked questions about safety for other public officials. On Monday night, a new clip posted on de León's Instagram account shows what the councilman claims is a video of Reedy punching him. It is clear a fist was thrown but it's not clear from the video where it lands. Both Reedy and de León have filed police reports claiming the other attacked first.On Saturday, multiple protestors interrupted newly sworn-in L.A. Councilmember Traci Park as she gave her inauguration speech. The activists appeared to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Alex Villanueva resumes weekly Q&A with the public

LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has resumed his weekly discussions with the public on his social media page. Villanueva received over 850,000 votes in the Nov. 8 general election, which wasn’t enough to return to a second term after a contentious four years in office. The public battles between him and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Civilian Oversight Commission, and activists who demanded reform in the Sheriff’s department also drove voters to approve a ballot measure giving the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove the elected Sheriff for cause.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Off the Wall in Alhambra

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
ALHAMBRA, CA
mynewsla.com

Queen Mary Membership Program Unveiled to Help Fund Repairs

On the day limited tours of the Queen Mary began taking place for the first time since March 2020, Long Beach announced an annual membership program Thursday that will help fund ongoing renovations of the historic vessel. “We hope this first of its kind membership opportunity will continue the public’s...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Discovery Cube Orange County To Debut New Theatrical Production

The Discovery Cube Orange County children’s science museum on Friday will debut its first theatrical production, a holiday-themed educational musical produced by a local Tony Award-winning team. “Winter Lights: A Journey Home,” was created by the husband-and-wife team of Tim Kashani and Pamela Winslow Kashani. “Back in 2019,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Los Angeles man gets 10 years for $25M cellphone scheme

A Los Angeles cellphone store owner who stole some $25 million from wireless carriers by illegally unlocking phones was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison. Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, also was ordered to pay nearly $28.5 million in restitution, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Republic Floor Signs Lease for 100,000 SQFT Distribution Center in Montebello

LOS ANGELES, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced Republic Floor has signed a long-term lease for a 100,000-square-foot freestanding warehouse/distribution facility in Montebello (Los Angeles), California. Republic Floor, one of the fastest-growing flooring companies in the U.S., is consolidating multiple locations in the area in effort to establish a new North America headquarters located on the West Coast. The company’s new facility is located at 7227 Telegraph Road and offers frontage along Interstate 5 plus immediate freeway access.
MONTEBELLO, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County Man Faces Sentencing in 7-Eleven Store Robberies

An Inglewood man faces sentencing Friday for committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Kyle Williams, 26, admitted in July to all counts against him: one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
INGLEWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed on Downtown Los Angeles Off Ramp Identified

An 85-year-old man who was struck and killed on a freeway off ramp by a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles has been identified. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 9 to the Third Street off ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb Back Above 1,300 in LA County

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose back above 1,300 Wednesday, while the county reported more than 4,200 new infections. According to state figures, there were 1,304 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, up from 1,267 a day earlier. Of those patients, 135 were being treated in intensive care, down from 154 on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA

