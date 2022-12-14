Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Approves Mayor’s Declaration of Emergency on Homelessness
The City Council voted to ratify a state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday, confirming Karen Bass’ first official act as mayor of Los Angeles. The council voted 13-0, with Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n casting a vote even though he was not in the chamber. In a statement...
mynewsla.com
Ex-LA City Councilman Huizar Moves for Severance from Co-Defendant
Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar wants a severance from his co-defendant and is asking a federal judge to allow him to proceed to trial separately from ex-Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, according to court papers obtained Thursday by City News Service. Huizar and Chan are currently scheduled to...
NBC Los Angeles
CSUDH Has All the Bragging Rights, It Has 5 Graduates Who Are Current LA County Mayors
In LA County there are several big name and world-class universities but there's only one university that can boast about graduating five sitting LA County mayors. "This school produces a lot of, you know, greatness," said Johnathan Kaufman, a Cal State University of Dominguez Hills student. From Dominguez Hills to...
Super Scoopers Return Back To Quebec Canada As Contract Expires With L.A. County
The two Super Scoopers that have been leased by the County of Los Angeles for more than 25 years to help battle brush fires in Santa Clarita and a majority of Southern California have returned home. The CL-415 aircraft, better known as the Super Scoopers arrived in the County on Aug. 29 and went into ...
Altercation between Councilmember Kevin de León and activist Jason Reedy sparks safety concerns
The chaotic altercation between the embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León and activist Jason Reedy has sparked questions about safety for other public officials. On Monday night, a new clip posted on de León's Instagram account shows what the councilman claims is a video of Reedy punching him. It is clear a fist was thrown but it's not clear from the video where it lands. Both Reedy and de León have filed police reports claiming the other attacked first.On Saturday, multiple protestors interrupted newly sworn-in L.A. Councilmember Traci Park as she gave her inauguration speech. The activists appeared to be...
2urbangirls.com
Alex Villanueva resumes weekly Q&A with the public
LOS ANGELES – Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has resumed his weekly discussions with the public on his social media page. Villanueva received over 850,000 votes in the Nov. 8 general election, which wasn’t enough to return to a second term after a contentious four years in office. The public battles between him and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Civilian Oversight Commission, and activists who demanded reform in the Sheriff’s department also drove voters to approve a ballot measure giving the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove the elected Sheriff for cause.
Capital one agrees to payout, policy changes to settle lawsuit
Capitol One will have to pay Riverside County nearly $400,000 under a legal settlement stemming from a lawsuit over the company’s debt collection practices, prosecutors announced today.
coloradoboulevard.net
Off the Wall in Alhambra
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
mynewsla.com
Queen Mary Membership Program Unveiled to Help Fund Repairs
On the day limited tours of the Queen Mary began taking place for the first time since March 2020, Long Beach announced an annual membership program Thursday that will help fund ongoing renovations of the historic vessel. “We hope this first of its kind membership opportunity will continue the public’s...
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced to Prison for Bribing Ex-County Employee
A commercial real estate developer was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for paying off a Los Angeles County employee in exchange for help obtaining a government lease worth $45 million. Arman Gabaee, 61, of Beverly Hills, was also sentenced to two years under supervised release after his...
mynewsla.com
Discovery Cube Orange County To Debut New Theatrical Production
The Discovery Cube Orange County children’s science museum on Friday will debut its first theatrical production, a holiday-themed educational musical produced by a local Tony Award-winning team. “Winter Lights: A Journey Home,” was created by the husband-and-wife team of Tim Kashani and Pamela Winslow Kashani. “Back in 2019,...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles man gets 10 years for $25M cellphone scheme
A Los Angeles cellphone store owner who stole some $25 million from wireless carriers by illegally unlocking phones was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison. Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, also was ordered to pay nearly $28.5 million in restitution, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.
California’s only HBCU aims to solve Black doctor shortage
Charles Drew University, the only historically Black university in California, will launch a new MD program next year. The goal is to train more doctors of color to help underserved communities in a state where only 3% of physicians are Black.
theregistrysocal.com
Republic Floor Signs Lease for 100,000 SQFT Distribution Center in Montebello
LOS ANGELES, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced Republic Floor has signed a long-term lease for a 100,000-square-foot freestanding warehouse/distribution facility in Montebello (Los Angeles), California. Republic Floor, one of the fastest-growing flooring companies in the U.S., is consolidating multiple locations in the area in effort to establish a new North America headquarters located on the West Coast. The company’s new facility is located at 7227 Telegraph Road and offers frontage along Interstate 5 plus immediate freeway access.
mynewsla.com
LA County Man Faces Sentencing in 7-Eleven Store Robberies
An Inglewood man faces sentencing Friday for committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Kyle Williams, 26, admitted in July to all counts against him: one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
goldrushcam.com
Developer Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million Los Angeles County Lease
December 16, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A real estate developer was sentenced yesterday to 48 months in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public. official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer....
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on Downtown Los Angeles Off Ramp Identified
An 85-year-old man who was struck and killed on a freeway off ramp by a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles has been identified. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 9 to the Third Street off ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Climb Back Above 1,300 in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose back above 1,300 Wednesday, while the county reported more than 4,200 new infections. According to state figures, there were 1,304 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county, up from 1,267 a day earlier. Of those patients, 135 were being treated in intensive care, down from 154 on Tuesday.
fox10phoenix.com
LA deputies looking for suspects involved in hour-long wild pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A suspect led deputies on a wild hour-long pursuit through LA County. The pursuit started in El Monte; the suspect drove at high-speeds on the 710, 10 and 5 freeways. The original want on the suspect came in as driving under the influence, but that later changed...
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
Comments / 0