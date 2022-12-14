Los Angeles police were investigating a shooting following a collision at Van Ness Ave. and 67th St. in Hyde Park Thursday night.LAPD officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area at about 9:30 p.m.Arriving officers found a sedan and an SUV involved in a traffic collision at the intersection. The SUV had been flipped onto its side.Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics found three people in the sedan with gunshot wounds.One victim told police a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a motel on Florence Ave. about a mile from the scene of the collision.The victims were reportedly fleeing the scene of the shooting on eastbound 67th St. when the sedan went through a red light and crashed into the SUV, knocking it onto its side.LAPD officers found multiple shell casings in the motel parking lot on Florence.The shooting victims were hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition.The SUV driver was not injured.No suspect information was immediately available.The investigation was ongoing.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO