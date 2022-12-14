Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
4 Wounded in South Los Angeles Shootout Crash While Fleeing
Four people — one in critical condition — were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles, and police are continuing their investigation Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 9:31 p.m. Thursday to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers found two vehicles had been involved in a crash, a van on its side and the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on Downtown Los Angeles Off Ramp Identified
An 85-year-old man who was struck and killed on a freeway off ramp by a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles has been identified. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 9 to the Third Street off ramp of the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the pedestrian appeared to have initially been riding a bicycle on the off ramp before he got off of it and was struck by the vehicle, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
One Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
One person was wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles Thursday evening. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at approximately 9:31 p.m. to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival officers found a van on its side after a crash and one person suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
1 hospitalized following shooting, violent multi-vehicle crash in Hyde Park
One person was wounded following a shooting and a multi-vehicle crash in Hyde Park Thursday night, police say.
Person killed in car crash in South LA
A person was killed and another was being evaluated at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in South Los Angeles.Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. to 725 W. 92nd St., near Hoover Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported."Crews located and extracted one patient from under a vehicle, who was sadly determined to be beyond medical help," said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. "One additional patient is being evaluated for possible hospital transport."The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
Vehicle Crashes Through Wall, Lands in Yard of Apartment Complex
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a wall and landed on the property of an apartment complex late Wednesday night, Dec. 14, in the unincorporated community of Rowland Heights. California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Station officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to...
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in South Los Angeles Found
A 21-year-old woman who went missing in South Los Angeles in November has been found, authorities said Thursday. Angel Annamarie Hayward Simon was last seen about 10:15 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 5700 block of Manhattan Place, and authorities had sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday,...
mynewsla.com
Fire at South Los Angeles Four-Plex Contained in 29 Minutes
A fire on the second floor of a four-plex in South Los Angeles was contained in 29 minutes by 40 firefighters Tuesday evening with no injuries reported. The fire at 1118 W. 43rd St., west of South Vermont Avenue, was reported at 10:26 p.m. Firefighters encountered flames coming from two units at the two-story building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach Post
Man shot in North Long Beach, transported to hospital by family member, police say
A man was transported to a local hospital by a family member Wednesday evening after being shot in North Long Beach, authorities said. The shooting happened sometime around 6:02 p.m. in the area of Cedar Avenue and Mountain Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Although officers at the scene found bullet casings, no victims turned up.
Hyde Park crash: Victims were fleeing shooting scene
Los Angeles police were investigating a shooting following a collision at Van Ness Ave. and 67th St. in Hyde Park Thursday night.LAPD officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area at about 9:30 p.m.Arriving officers found a sedan and an SUV involved in a traffic collision at the intersection. The SUV had been flipped onto its side.Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics found three people in the sedan with gunshot wounds.One victim told police a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a motel on Florence Ave. about a mile from the scene of the collision.The victims were reportedly fleeing the scene of the shooting on eastbound 67th St. when the sedan went through a red light and crashed into the SUV, knocking it onto its side.LAPD officers found multiple shell casings in the motel parking lot on Florence.The shooting victims were hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition.The SUV driver was not injured.No suspect information was immediately available.The investigation was ongoing.
mynewsla.com
Woman Dies at Hospital After Crashing Into Parked Cars in LB
A woman who was critically injured when her vehicle struck two parked vehicles in Long Beach has died from her injuries at a hospital, police said Tuesday. The woman was driving a 2014 Nissan southbound in the 2100 block of Orange Avenue at 12:55 a.m. last Friday when her vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and hit two unoccupied parked vehicles along the curb, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
2 officers, BMW driver hospitalized after Mid-Wilshire crash
An LAPD cruiser collided with a BMW in the Mid-Wilshire district early Thursday morning.Paramedics reportedly transported two officers and the driver of the BMW to the hospital with minor injuries.The collision occurred at Wilshire and Hauser boulevards just after 1 a.m.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
spectrumnews1.com
Hazardous-materials investigation underway at possible drug lab in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Thursday were investigating a hazardous-materials incident in the Palmdale area involving a possible drug lab. Firefighters sent to the 36500 block of Palomino Court about 9 a.m. on a report of a structure fire found that there was smoke at the scene but no fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
2urbangirls.com
Teen boy found dead 44 years ago in Long Beach identified as runaway from La Puente
More than four decades after police found the body of a teen boy on a Long Beach street, investigators have now learned his identity, all with the help of advanced DNA technology.
mynewsla.com
Man Burned in Tujunga Apartment Fire
A man was burned Tuesday in a small fire that began while he was charging an electric scooter in his apartment. Paramedics sent to 10200 block of North Mountair Avenue about 1:15 p.m. took the man to a hospital for treatment of burns to his hands and arms and possible smoke inhalation, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
theavtimes.com
Barricaded suspect in Lancaster taken into custody
LANCASTER – An armed suspect who barricaded himself Wednesday afternoon inside a residence in Lancaster was arrested early Thursday morning after a nearly 10-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lancaster Station were called around 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K, regarding a man who barricaded himself inside the residence after threatening a family member with a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
