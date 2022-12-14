ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive

Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Royal Oak police arrest woman after car chase ends in Detroit crash

A Holly woman who led police on a multi-city car chase early Thursday morning has been arrested after crashing her car on Detroit's east side. Michigan State Police troopers and Royal Oak police officers are investigating the incident, which began at about 1 a.m. on Crooks Road near West 14 Mile Road in Royal Oak, according to authorities.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in Eastpointe shooting during carjacking attempt

A Clinton Township man accused of getting into a gunfight with another man during a carjacking attempt in Eastpointe Tuesday has been charged, officials said. Damon Currie, 27, was arraigned Thursday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe on one count of assault with intent to murder, a life felony, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a 2-year felony.
EASTPOINTE, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken Lincoln Park woman arrested

WYANDOTTE — A 24-year-old Lincoln Park woman was arrested for drunken driving at 2:28 a.m. Dec. 11 after she was seen driving 80 mph on Fort Street without her vehicle’s headlights on. A traffic stop was initiated at Fort Street near Eureka Road. The driver showed signs of...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Trial for woman who didn't tell firefighters about baby • Driver loses tires during police chase, keeps going

THURSDAY NEWS HIT - The trial is beginning for a woman accused of not telling Detroit firefighters that her baby was inside a burning home. In April 2021, crews responded to a fire at the house in the 11800 block of Riad. According to firefighters, they were shocked to find Chantel Alexander's adopted 18-month-old baby girl in a crib because they were only told that there were dogs inside.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police to crack down on speed enforcement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are reporting an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes since the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute reports that the following speed-involved crashes and fatalities within the last year:. Ingham County had 525 crashes and 13 fatalities. Eaton...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit police seek fake cop who shot at man on east side

Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a man who impersonated a cop and shot another man Wednesday on the city's east side. The non-fatal shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant between Seven Mile Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Retired EMU administrator sentenced for exposing, touching self while driving

Detroit — A former Eastern Michigan University administrator has been sentenced to three years of probation for indecent exposure after police said he drove through Dearborn without any clothing on while touching himself. Michael Tew was an associate provost and associate vice president for academic programming and strategy at...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Freeway shooting on I-696 reported after merging truck shot from behind

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene on I-696 unfolded Tuesday night when a freeway shooting near Farmington Road resulted in two vehicles being towed and a search warrant being requested after police received multiple 911 calls about an assault. Michigan State Police said it first received a call...
FARMINGTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

79-year-old man dead after Macomb County crash

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 79-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle died after a crash last week in Chesterfield Township. Police responded to the intersection of New Haven and 26 Mile roads just before 2:20 p.m. Friday for the two-vehicle crash. According to police, a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit

Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
DETROIT, MI

