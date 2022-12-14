Read full article on original website
2 killed in crash after suspect flees traffic stop in Monroe County: MSP
Two people are dead after a suspect sped away from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Monroe County. Michigan State Police are still investigating.
Jeep on car hauler strikes I-94 overpass near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - The top of a Jeep carried by a car hauler was removed after striking an I-94 underpass Thursday in Ann Arbor, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of bridge issues before 6 p.m., Dec. 15 on eastbound I-94 at Stone School Road in Ann Arbor, said the City of Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Detroit News
Royal Oak police arrest woman after car chase ends in Detroit crash
A Holly woman who led police on a multi-city car chase early Thursday morning has been arrested after crashing her car on Detroit's east side. Michigan State Police troopers and Royal Oak police officers are investigating the incident, which began at about 1 a.m. on Crooks Road near West 14 Mile Road in Royal Oak, according to authorities.
Detroit News
Police probe alleged shooting on I-96 in Redford, find no evidence of shots fired
Michigan State Police said there was no shooting early Friday morning on Interstate 96 at Telegraph Road in Redford. State police closed the freeway to search for evidence but it has since reopened. Troopers received a call about a possible shooting on the freeway at about 4:30 a.m., officials said....
Detroit News
Man charged in Eastpointe shooting during carjacking attempt
A Clinton Township man accused of getting into a gunfight with another man during a carjacking attempt in Eastpointe Tuesday has been charged, officials said. Damon Currie, 27, was arraigned Thursday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe on one count of assault with intent to murder, a life felony, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a 2-year felony.
Cop fires weapon at driver during intense police chase through Oakland County
It was a crash that eventually stopped a 46-year-old driver who attempted to flee from police overnight after she lost multiple tires and was fired on by an officer in Oakland County.
downriversundaytimes.com
Drunken Lincoln Park woman arrested
WYANDOTTE — A 24-year-old Lincoln Park woman was arrested for drunken driving at 2:28 a.m. Dec. 11 after she was seen driving 80 mph on Fort Street without her vehicle’s headlights on. A traffic stop was initiated at Fort Street near Eureka Road. The driver showed signs of...
fox2detroit.com
Trial for woman who didn't tell firefighters about baby • Driver loses tires during police chase, keeps going
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - The trial is beginning for a woman accused of not telling Detroit firefighters that her baby was inside a burning home. In April 2021, crews responded to a fire at the house in the 11800 block of Riad. According to firefighters, they were shocked to find Chantel Alexander's adopted 18-month-old baby girl in a crib because they were only told that there were dogs inside.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police to crack down on speed enforcement
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are reporting an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes since the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute reports that the following speed-involved crashes and fatalities within the last year:. Ingham County had 525 crashes and 13 fatalities. Eaton...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek fake cop who shot at man on east side
Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find a man who impersonated a cop and shot another man Wednesday on the city's east side. The non-fatal shooting happened at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 19300 block of Conant between Seven Mile Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.
Detroit News
Retired EMU administrator sentenced for exposing, touching self while driving
Detroit — A former Eastern Michigan University administrator has been sentenced to three years of probation for indecent exposure after police said he drove through Dearborn without any clothing on while touching himself. Michael Tew was an associate provost and associate vice president for academic programming and strategy at...
Family reunited with grandfather's stolen relic 50 years after home invasion
More than 50 years after a home invasion in Bloomfield Township, a family is reunited with a precious piece of their past.
fox2detroit.com
Freeway shooting on I-696 reported after merging truck shot from behind
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A wild scene on I-696 unfolded Tuesday night when a freeway shooting near Farmington Road resulted in two vehicles being towed and a search warrant being requested after police received multiple 911 calls about an assault. Michigan State Police said it first received a call...
'Metal striking metal': Truck allegedly damaged by gunfire after lane change on I-696 in Farmington Hills
State police are investigating into an alleged freeway shooting on I-696 Tuesday evening after a truck was shot at while changing lanes in Oakland County.
One in custody in fatal shooting at Faurecia plant
A fatal shooting incident took place Wednesday at the Faurecia auto supplier plant in Highland Park. Police say one suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting one of his co-workers.
fox2detroit.com
79-year-old man dead after Macomb County crash
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 79-year-old man who was a passenger in a vehicle died after a crash last week in Chesterfield Township. Police responded to the intersection of New Haven and 26 Mile roads just before 2:20 p.m. Friday for the two-vehicle crash. According to police, a...
She tried to return a credit card. Why did DPD accuse her of stealing it?
A Detroit mother says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to return a lost credit card. What happened next, she says, ruined her life.
fox2detroit.com
Police: 'We're coming for you' after $20,000 Rolex stolen at mom-and-pop shop
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A $20,000 Rolex watch was stolen from a family-owned shop in Southfield, and it was all caught on camera. Police have a clear picture of the guys they're looking for, and they just need help identifying them. "It's not right and rest assured we are...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Dog Rescue suffers another break-in as director says police are no-shows
There was an early Wednesday morning attempted break-in at the Detroit Dog Rescue's Harper Avenue location on the city’s east side. It was deja vu for the DDR, with yet another disturbance according to Kristina Rinaldi, the executive director.
Detroit News
Man's body with gunshot wound found in car in Southwest Detroit
Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in a car on the city's southwest side. Officers were called at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a location in the 6900 block of Bulwer Street near Livernois and Michigan Avenue. They arrived and found the unresponsive victim in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound.
