ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mayoral candidates court voters at Northwest Side Democrats Forum

By Tahman Bradley, Eli Ong
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBZNr_0jhkoSYx00

CHICAGO — Mayoral candidates made attempts to court voters Tuesday evening on the City’s Northwest Side.

Eight of the eleven candidates running for mayor turned out at the Northwest Side Democrats Forum.

“When you’re up on the Northwest part of the city, you’re talking about working class. You’re talking about police and fire,” said WGN Political Analyst Paul Lisnek. “Typically, this is a group that Lori Lightfoot did well with last time around. But other candidates think they can make some gain in that area.”

Incumbent Lori Lightfoot and challengers Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia and Frederick Collins were the three candidates not in attendance. Their opponents pounced on the opportunity to capitalize on their absence.

“The mayor has not shown up for Chicago at all in the last three and half years, so I don’t expect anything less tonight,” said Kam Buckner.

“Lori is not here because she has too much to defend,” said Paul Vallas. “Chuy is not here because he’s still trying to figure out what he’s going to say.”

Ja’Mal Green wins lottery for top spot on Chicago mayor ballot, petition challenges continue

While Garcia was not present at the forum Tuesday, a poll funded by Operating Engineers Local 150 found Garcia leading the field, including Lightfoot, by 7 points.

“Garcia is getting a lot of support, obviously from some unions and a lot of funding coming in,” Lisnek said. “But arguably, he might have gotten into this race just a little bit late because some of those important unions already signed on with one of his opponents — Brandon Johnson.”

The Chicago Federation of Labor declined to pick a candidate in the race Tuesday, instead favoring to remain neutral during the mayoral election cycle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas

CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner demands accountability from Jesus Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on FTX controversy ties

Chicago Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner demands accountability from Jesus Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on FTX controversy ties. Lightfoot Owes Chicago An Explanation About Her Connection to Corrupt Crypto King.Lori Lightfoot welcomed crypto fraud Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to Chicago this past spring and allowed him to collaborate on the city’s “guaranteed basic income”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Calls to action for better safety measures to protect Chicago street vendors

CHICAGO — A Chicago alderman is raising concerns over what he calls a “worrying situation” facing street vendors in his district. A rally and press conference wrapped Friday morning with Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez and other groups advocating for workers, announcing an official call to action for better safety measures to protect street vendors. During the […]
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Giannoulias’ first big hires

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

Gov. Pritzker issues proclamation of passage for workers' rights amendment

CHICAGO (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing the passage of the Workers' Rights Amendment on Thursday. Under state law, the governor must issue an official proclamation after any constitutional amendment after it has been certified by the State Board of Elections. The new amendment, voted on by Illinoisans in November's general election, protects workers' rights to unionize and bargain as well as forbidding right-to-work laws in the private sector. Right-to-work laws allow workers to avoid paying union dues.
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal

Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal. Paul Vallas calls on Chuy Garcia to return tainted funds and come clean about his relationship with indicted Crypto billionaire. Chicago Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas on Wednesday called for Chuy Garcia to come clean about his relationship with...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago City Council approves $8 million for new high school

A controversial new high school is another step closer to reality after Chicago’s City Council approved $8 million in city funds for the $150 million project.Five progressive aldermen voted against the measure on Wednesday.The new high school on the Near South Side has faced opposition from school board members, elected officials, nearby residents, and community members who question the need for another high school as the district continues to hemorrhage students...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy