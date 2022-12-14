ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

POLITICO

Giannoulias’ first big hires

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas

CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago City Council approves $8 million for new high school

A controversial new high school is another step closer to reality after Chicago’s City Council approved $8 million in city funds for the $150 million project.Five progressive aldermen voted against the measure on Wednesday.The new high school on the Near South Side has faced opposition from school board members, elected officials, nearby residents, and community members who question the need for another high school as the district continues to hemorrhage students...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner demands accountability from Jesus Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on FTX controversy ties

Chicago Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner demands accountability from Jesus Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on FTX controversy ties. Lightfoot Owes Chicago An Explanation About Her Connection to Corrupt Crypto King.Lori Lightfoot welcomed crypto fraud Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to Chicago this past spring and allowed him to collaborate on the city’s “guaranteed basic income”
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal

Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal. Paul Vallas calls on Chuy Garcia to return tainted funds and come clean about his relationship with indicted Crypto billionaire. Chicago Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas on Wednesday called for Chuy Garcia to come clean about his relationship with...
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago’s ‘Teardown Tax’ Slowing the Loss of Two-Flats

Writing for Bloomberg CityLab, Mackenzie Hawkins describes an innovative tool wielded by anti-gentrification activists in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood: “a pilot ordinance that charges developers a fee of at least $15,000 for tearing down existing buildings.”. The ordinance is part of a larger group of policy recommendations being...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Chicago cops and courts confiscate legal weapons and destroy them

Little did Elijah Hudson, a 29-year-old father from an upstanding family, know that he would be stopped and arbitrarily arrested. Though he was a legal gun owner, he was arrested due to an expired license sticker. Yes, Elijah found himself arrested and shackled to a bench in the 18th district police station for four hours because of that little piece of plastic that sticks onto license plates. Or at least that’s what the Chicago Police Department wants us to believe.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

