POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
Here Are the Dates for Chicago's 2023 Municipal Elections
Feb. 28 – Municipal General Election. Voters will cast ballots for citywide offices in this election, voting on the city’s mayor, city clerk, and treasurer. They will also cast ballots in their respective wards, with all 50 seats on the Chicago City Council up for grabs. Finally, voters...
Police union president, mayoral candidates skeptical as Lightfoot silences scanners
CHICAGO — Some of the candidates for Chicago mayor are responding to the city’s ongoing move to block the press and public’s ability to listen live to police activity. It comes after WGN Investigates first reported on the silencing of police scanners on Monday. In Chicago, more than half the city has already gone silent […]
As Chicago Mayoral Election Season Revs Up, Here's Who is Currently on the Ballot
With the midterm elections rapidly receding into the rearview mirror, the 2023 Chicago mayoral election is looming in the distance, with 11 candidates currently vying for the position. Highlighting the list is Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will seek a second term in office. She has drawn a number of challengers...
Chicago City Council approves $8 million for new high school
A controversial new high school is another step closer to reality after Chicago’s City Council approved $8 million in city funds for the $150 million project.Five progressive aldermen voted against the measure on Wednesday.The new high school on the Near South Side has faced opposition from school board members, elected officials, nearby residents, and community members who question the need for another high school as the district continues to hemorrhage students...
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
Greater Milwaukee Today
White voters helped propel Lori Lightfoot to the mayor’s office in 2019. Will they stick with her in February?
CHICAGO — When Willie Wilson finished his remarks before the Illinois Polish American Congress in November, the lull in the room lasted long enough for the audience to begin awkwardly fidgeting. But then Wilson clapped his hands to the blues classic “Sweet Home Chicago,” and a row of people...
4 Members of the Chicago City Council Face Petition Challenges Ahead of 2023 Election
The practice of challenging the nominating petitions of candidates for office in the city of Chicago has become fairly commonplace over the years, and as the Board of Elections sets a schedule to hear those challenges, at least four members of the City Council will have to ward off those efforts.
Candidates challenging Chicago Ald. Dowell could be knocked off ballot
CHICAGO - All the candidates challenging Alderwoman Pat Dowell could be knocked off the February ballot. Challengers Don Davis, Jasmine Roberson and Al Rasho each face hearings before the Chicago Board of Elections to stay in the race against Dowell, who is seeking her fifth term representing the 3rd ward.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner demands accountability from Jesus Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on FTX controversy ties
Chicago Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner demands accountability from Jesus Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on FTX controversy ties. Lightfoot Owes Chicago An Explanation About Her Connection to Corrupt Crypto King.Lori Lightfoot welcomed crypto fraud Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to Chicago this past spring and allowed him to collaborate on the city’s “guaranteed basic income”
suburbanchicagoland.com
Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal
Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal. Paul Vallas calls on Chuy Garcia to return tainted funds and come clean about his relationship with indicted Crypto billionaire. Chicago Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas on Wednesday called for Chuy Garcia to come clean about his relationship with...
wlsam.com
Ald. Napolitano: Chicago’s New Crackdown on Illegal Gun Possession
John Howell speaks with Alderman Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. Yesterday, the City Council approved his crackdown on illegal gun possession. Ald. Napolitano joins the program to speak to the specifics of the ordinance and why he feels it is important to the city.
chicagocrusader.com
New state law, reassessments and controversial TIF funds result in higher taxes for most property owners
As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing eye-popping increases of nearly 46%, according to a Treasurer’s Office analysis of 1.8 million tax bills. The analysis, which examined...
Jane Byrne Interchange substantially complete; Gov. Pritzker attends ribbon cutting
After eight years, the project to overhaul the entire interchange, where three expressways meet, is now substantially complete. It was slated to be complete in 2017, with a price tag of $535 million. It will end up costing $806 million.
Chicago mayor race: Poll shows US Rep. Garcia in lead amid concerns over link to indicted FTX CEO
Garcia's campaign firing back at critics, calling them desperate.
PLANetizen
Chicago’s ‘Teardown Tax’ Slowing the Loss of Two-Flats
Writing for Bloomberg CityLab, Mackenzie Hawkins describes an innovative tool wielded by anti-gentrification activists in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood: “a pilot ordinance that charges developers a fee of at least $15,000 for tearing down existing buildings.”. The ordinance is part of a larger group of policy recommendations being...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 Counties Reach ‘High' Alert Level, Masks Urged
Two Chicago-area counties have risen to the highest COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. 2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended. Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID...
chicagocrusader.com
Chicago cops and courts confiscate legal weapons and destroy them
Little did Elijah Hudson, a 29-year-old father from an upstanding family, know that he would be stopped and arbitrarily arrested. Though he was a legal gun owner, he was arrested due to an expired license sticker. Yes, Elijah found himself arrested and shackled to a bench in the 18th district police station for four hours because of that little piece of plastic that sticks onto license plates. Or at least that’s what the Chicago Police Department wants us to believe.
Lawsuit targets Cook County's Delinquent Property Tax Sales
An Equal Justice group is suing Cook County Government and the Treasurer over the practice of allowing homes with unpaid tax bills to essentially be seized by others.
Comments / 1