Lake Forest, CA

Lake Forest, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lake Forest.

The Portola High School soccer team will have a game with El Toro High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

Portola High School
El Toro High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Portola High School soccer team will have a game with El Toro High School on December 14, 2022, 18:30:00.

Portola High School
El Toro High School
December 14, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

ESCONDIDO, CA
