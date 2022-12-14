ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

Avondale, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Avondale.

The Westwood High School soccer team will have a game with West Point High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

Westwood High School
West Point High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Sierra Linda High School soccer team will have a game with La Joya Community High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

Sierra Linda High School
La Joya Community High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy