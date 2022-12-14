Avondale, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Avondale.
The Westwood High School soccer team will have a game with West Point High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
Westwood High School
West Point High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Sierra Linda High School soccer team will have a game with La Joya Community High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
Sierra Linda High School
La Joya Community High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
