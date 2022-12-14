Santa Rosa, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Two carjacking suspects were arrested near Santa Rosa thanks to the aid of the Sheriff’s K-9 unit. On Sunday morning, a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. They traveled less than a mile when one of the suspects threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money while the other damaged a seat. The driver gave them cash and ran away. Sheriff’s deputies identified the suspects as Robert Ross III and Sherry Varela. Varela was arrested without incident on Ott Drive and Ross was found riding a bicycle on Santa Rosa Avenue near Todd Road. After refusing to stop, the K9 was deployed. The dog bit Ross on the arm and forced him to stop. Medical aid was given to him before he was arrested. Deputies found the victim’s car and returned it to him the same day.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO