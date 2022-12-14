ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Santa Rosa.

The Vintage High School soccer team will have a game with Montgomery High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.

Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Maria Carrillo High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Rosa High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Vintage High School soccer team will have a game with Montgomery High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Varsity Boys Soccer

The Maria Carrillo High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Rosa High School on December 14, 2022, 19:00:00.

Varsity Boys Soccer

The Liberty High School soccer team will have a game with American Canyon High School on December 15, 2022, 18:00:00.
