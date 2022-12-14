Ithaca, December 14 High School 🏐 Game Notice

A proposed expansion of military combat training airspace by the Michigan Air National Guard has some Thumb-area residents concerned. Bill Collins, Executive Director of the Thumb Land Conservancy, reminds Thumb residents that Wednesday, December 14th is the last day that people can file public comment regarding the proposed airspace expansion. Collins says the proposal is expected to be approved and implemented by late summer of 2023, and will expand and intensify military training airspace to an additional 1,633 nautical square miles–covering Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties, extending as far south as the Port Sanilac area. Collins adds that a portion of the proposed training area in the Thumb would allow military aircraft to train as low as 500 feet above the ground.

SANILAC COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO