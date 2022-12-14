ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Park, CA

Buena Park, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Savanna High School soccer team will have a game with Buena Park High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

Savanna High School
Buena Park High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

