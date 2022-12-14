Oakdale, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Columbia, CA – Traffic was backed up in Columbia for hours after a rollover cement truck crash yesterday morning. As reported here Wednesday morning, the collision happened in the 11400 block of Union Hill Road near the Dollar General store. The CHP reports that just before 10 a.m., 40-year-old Kevin Baker of Columbia was driving a 2022 Peterbilt cement truck for L.K. Lehman Trucking out of Sonora, heading north on Parrotts Ferry Road and turning left onto Union Hill Road. According to CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado, speed was a factor in the crash. He detailed, “As he was making that turn, the cement truck began to overturn on its right side. The vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder upon its right side. The driver was able to exit the truck without any injuries.”

