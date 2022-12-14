Temecula, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Temecula.
The Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley soccer team will have a game with Chaparral High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley
Chaparral High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Freshman Girls Soccer
The Murrieta Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Linfield Christian High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
Murrieta Valley High School
Linfield Christian High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Heritage High School soccer team will have a game with Great Oak High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
Heritage High School
Great Oak High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley soccer team will have a game with Chaparral High School on December 14, 2022, 17:30:00.
Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley
Chaparral High School
December 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Murrieta Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Linfield Christian High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
Murrieta Valley High School
Linfield Christian High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
