Temecula, CA

Temecula, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Temecula.

The Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley soccer team will have a game with Chaparral High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.

Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley
Chaparral High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

The Murrieta Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Linfield Christian High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.

Murrieta Valley High School
Linfield Christian High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Heritage High School soccer team will have a game with Great Oak High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

Heritage High School
Great Oak High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley soccer team will have a game with Chaparral High School on December 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley
Chaparral High School
December 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Murrieta Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Linfield Christian High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Murrieta Valley High School
Linfield Christian High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

