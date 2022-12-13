ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Souderton, PA

Gurysh, Zemitis lead Neshaminy past Lansdale Catholic

LANSDALE >> Eleven straight points by Lansdale Catholic to finish the first quarter erased the early 10-2 advantage the Neshaminy girls basketball team got out to in Thursday night’s nonleague contest. But Taylor Gurysh helped the visitors regain their momentum at the start of next quarter, knocking down a...
LANSDALE, PA
Erin Daley adding offense for Plymouth Whitemarsh

HORSHAM >> Erin Daley knew her role was going to change as a senior at Plymouth Whitemarsh. She was able to focus on defense as a junior with a ton of surrounding talent on a team that went 34-0 and won a state championship. With four of the top six...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Methacton collects 6 pins, rolls past Wissahickon

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Ryan Hayes was feeling under the weather but the Methacton sophomore was still determined to do one thing Wednesday night. “I woke up this morning and I said ‘I need to put six points on the board,’” he said. Hayes did exactly that by...
NORRISTOWN, PA
DLN local roundup: Great Valley girls basketball team tops Sun Valley

The Great Valley High School girls basketball team defeated Sun Valley, 47-31, Thursday. Gia Sioutis was the high scorer for the Patriots, with 16 points, and teammate Lauren Fredrick had a double-double, contributing 11 points and 10 rebounds. Laura Lum scored nine points and Taia DiPrinzio had eight points for Great Valley.
SUN VALLEY, ID
All-Delco Cross Country: Ebmeyer, McHugh, Woolery fueled EA’s record season

In addition to Runners of the Year Olivia Cieslak and Patrick Lawson of Haverford, the All-Delco cross country team includes:. Loralei Golembiewski, Upper Darby: The junior teamed with Gabriella Fralin to give the Royals a solid 1-2 punch. Golembiewski enjoyed an outstanding season, qualifying for the PIAA Class 3A championships for the first time, the first Upper Darby runner to qualify for states since Megan Cook in 2018. She finished fourth at Delcos, seventh at the Central League championships, 32nd at the District 1 championships and 81st in Hershey. She recorded the best time of her career (18:51.10) at the 48th Paul Short Run. She was fifth at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational.
HAVERFORD, PA
Mercury roundup (Dec. 14) Alexis Hess, Fleetwood girls basketball downs Daniel Boone

Highlights: Alexis Hess scored 22 points for Fleetwood (3-1), which jumped to a 19-4 lead after a quarter on Wednesday night. Liv Welker scored 14 for visiting Daniel Boone (2-5). Daniel Boone: Goodhart 0 0-0 0, Tritz 0 0-0 0, Okuniewski 0 0-2 0, Hall 1 1-2 3, Glass 0 1-2 1, Parrott 0 0-0 0, Davidheiser 0 0-0 0, Welker 5 4-6 14, Hofer 1 2-2 4, Fetrow 0 0-0 0, Germany 0 0-2 0, Totals 7 8-16 22.
FLEETWOOD, PA
Delco Roundup: Eberhart’s steal and layup boosts Fords in overtime

Aniya Eberhart came through with the play of the game as Haverford topped Conestoga, 43-41, in overtime in Central League girls basketball action Tuesday. Eberhart’s steal and layup produced the only points in the extra session for either team. Caroline Dotsey paced the Fords with 14 points. Eberhart and Molly Carpenter added 10 points each.
HAVERFORD, PA
Unionville uses big fourth period to down Downingtown East

UWCHLAN<< In a game that saw nine second half lead changes and was tight throughout, it is the team that executes the best down the stretch that is going to come out on top. Thursday night at Bob Boyer Gymnasium, the visiting Unionville Longhorns went on a 10-0 run late in the fourth period and that was enough to give the Longhorns a thrilling 69-67 win over host Downingtown East in a nonleague clash.
EXTON, PA
Final rounds of leaf collection: Abington, Cheltenham, Jenkintown

Abington’s interactive leaf collection map can be found here. Collections will end on December 16. The final round of curbside leaf vacuuming is scheduled for December 19. Cheltenham’s collection includes 15 routes that will end December 30. Jenkintown’s curbside leaf collection will end Wednesday, December 14. The collection...
JENKINTOWN, PA
Pottsgrove Seniors Sign with Selected Colleges

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Three Pottsgrove High School seniors earlier this month (Dec. 1, 2022) made their college decisions official with letter of intent signings announced by Pottsgrove School District Director of Athletics Steve Anspach. They are:. Zach Tyson. Name: Zach Tyson. High school and graduation year: 2023. College...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Philadelphia's Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks for 2023

Philadelphia, PA - My name is Jim Pappas, and I’ve taken down close to 1,000 different cheesesteaks since beginning my Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure in May 2018. Below are my top 5 cheesesteaks in the city of Philadelphia. If you were expecting my ranking of the top 5 usual cheesesteak suspects, sorry, but that is not how I roll!! I like themes and different categories.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lehigh Valley schools announce closures, remote learning Thursday (UPDATE)

Thursday’s wintry weather is offering an early day off for some students in the Lehigh Valley and remote learning for others. The Allentown School District is running on an Emergency Virtual Flexible Instruction Day. Students must log on online for attendance and staff will communicate additional information on classroom activities. District buildings will be closed, but offices will operate remotely.
ALLENTOWN, PA

