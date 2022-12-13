Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Gurysh, Zemitis lead Neshaminy past Lansdale Catholic
LANSDALE >> Eleven straight points by Lansdale Catholic to finish the first quarter erased the early 10-2 advantage the Neshaminy girls basketball team got out to in Thursday night’s nonleague contest. But Taylor Gurysh helped the visitors regain their momentum at the start of next quarter, knocking down a...
papreplive.com
Erin Daley adding offense for Plymouth Whitemarsh
HORSHAM >> Erin Daley knew her role was going to change as a senior at Plymouth Whitemarsh. She was able to focus on defense as a junior with a ton of surrounding talent on a team that went 34-0 and won a state championship. With four of the top six...
papreplive.com
Methacton collects 6 pins, rolls past Wissahickon
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Ryan Hayes was feeling under the weather but the Methacton sophomore was still determined to do one thing Wednesday night. “I woke up this morning and I said ‘I need to put six points on the board,’” he said. Hayes did exactly that by...
papreplive.com
DLN local roundup: Great Valley girls basketball team tops Sun Valley
The Great Valley High School girls basketball team defeated Sun Valley, 47-31, Thursday. Gia Sioutis was the high scorer for the Patriots, with 16 points, and teammate Lauren Fredrick had a double-double, contributing 11 points and 10 rebounds. Laura Lum scored nine points and Taia DiPrinzio had eight points for Great Valley.
papreplive.com
All-Delco Girls Soccer: Switch to goalie proved fruitful for Maya Naimoli, Episcopal Academy
NEWTOWN SQUARE — Maya Naimoli entered her junior season of high school soccer at Episcopal Academy with aspirations of playing goalkeeper in college … and a grand total of one high school game between the posts. She wasn’t behind the 8-ball exactly, with a stellar reputation on the...
papreplive.com
Mercury All-Area: Nate Stewart makes the most of his one chance in Phoenixville’s historic season
Reputations are great. But they are formed exclusively from what came before. Nate Stewart arrived with one to the Phoenixville boys soccer team this fall. Former Philadelphia Union and FC Delco academy player and Division I recruit to Navy all reside on his résumé. But back in August...
papreplive.com
All-Delco Cross Country: Ebmeyer, McHugh, Woolery fueled EA’s record season
In addition to Runners of the Year Olivia Cieslak and Patrick Lawson of Haverford, the All-Delco cross country team includes:. Loralei Golembiewski, Upper Darby: The junior teamed with Gabriella Fralin to give the Royals a solid 1-2 punch. Golembiewski enjoyed an outstanding season, qualifying for the PIAA Class 3A championships for the first time, the first Upper Darby runner to qualify for states since Megan Cook in 2018. She finished fourth at Delcos, seventh at the Central League championships, 32nd at the District 1 championships and 81st in Hershey. She recorded the best time of her career (18:51.10) at the 48th Paul Short Run. She was fifth at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Dec. 14) Alexis Hess, Fleetwood girls basketball downs Daniel Boone
Highlights: Alexis Hess scored 22 points for Fleetwood (3-1), which jumped to a 19-4 lead after a quarter on Wednesday night. Liv Welker scored 14 for visiting Daniel Boone (2-5). Daniel Boone: Goodhart 0 0-0 0, Tritz 0 0-0 0, Okuniewski 0 0-2 0, Hall 1 1-2 3, Glass 0 1-2 1, Parrott 0 0-0 0, Davidheiser 0 0-0 0, Welker 5 4-6 14, Hofer 1 2-2 4, Fetrow 0 0-0 0, Germany 0 0-2 0, Totals 7 8-16 22.
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Eberhart’s steal and layup boosts Fords in overtime
Aniya Eberhart came through with the play of the game as Haverford topped Conestoga, 43-41, in overtime in Central League girls basketball action Tuesday. Eberhart’s steal and layup produced the only points in the extra session for either team. Caroline Dotsey paced the Fords with 14 points. Eberhart and Molly Carpenter added 10 points each.
papreplive.com
West Chester Henderson boys, girls win swim season opener against Rustin
West Chester >> The West Chester Henderson swim team, featuring 40 girls and 25 boys, got its season off to a good start with a couple of victories against West Chester Rustin Wednesday evening at the West Chester YMCA. The Warrior boys won a 103-72 decision while the Henderson girls...
Joseph McFadden, Once Cardinal O’Hara’s President, Exchanged Basketball for the Priesthood
The eulogy for Bishop Joe McFadden could have opened in so many ways, writes Frank Fitzpatrick for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The former president of Cardinal O’Hara High School and a priest at St. Laurence in Highland Park, McFadden also had a brief but memorable tenure as Harrisburg’s bishop.
papreplive.com
Unionville uses big fourth period to down Downingtown East
UWCHLAN<< In a game that saw nine second half lead changes and was tight throughout, it is the team that executes the best down the stretch that is going to come out on top. Thursday night at Bob Boyer Gymnasium, the visiting Unionville Longhorns went on a 10-0 run late in the fourth period and that was enough to give the Longhorns a thrilling 69-67 win over host Downingtown East in a nonleague clash.
glensidelocal.com
Final rounds of leaf collection: Abington, Cheltenham, Jenkintown
Abington’s interactive leaf collection map can be found here. Collections will end on December 16. The final round of curbside leaf vacuuming is scheduled for December 19. Cheltenham’s collection includes 15 routes that will end December 30. Jenkintown’s curbside leaf collection will end Wednesday, December 14. The collection...
sanatogapost.com
Pottsgrove Seniors Sign with Selected Colleges
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Three Pottsgrove High School seniors earlier this month (Dec. 1, 2022) made their college decisions official with letter of intent signings announced by Pottsgrove School District Director of Athletics Steve Anspach. They are:. Zach Tyson. Name: Zach Tyson. High school and graduation year: 2023. College...
Sheetz Proposes Outpost at Route 378’s Saucon Valley Square
The proposal followed one day after the company received approval from a planning board in neighboring Bethlehem.
PhillyBite
Philadelphia's Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks for 2023
Philadelphia, PA - My name is Jim Pappas, and I’ve taken down close to 1,000 different cheesesteaks since beginning my Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure in May 2018. Below are my top 5 cheesesteaks in the city of Philadelphia. If you were expecting my ranking of the top 5 usual cheesesteak suspects, sorry, but that is not how I roll!! I like themes and different categories.
Lehigh Valley schools announce closures, remote learning Thursday (UPDATE)
Thursday’s wintry weather is offering an early day off for some students in the Lehigh Valley and remote learning for others. The Allentown School District is running on an Emergency Virtual Flexible Instruction Day. Students must log on online for attendance and staff will communicate additional information on classroom activities. District buildings will be closed, but offices will operate remotely.
Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders receives offer from Deion Sanders, Colorado
After winning a PIAA 4A title last Thursday, Bishop McDevitt star quarterback Stone Saunders drew the attention of one of the biggest names in the college football world. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The sophomore Crusader signal-caller announced on Twitter that new Colorado...
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Battle of Edge Hill named new marker by PA historical commission
The Battle of Edge Hill in Abington Township, one of the last events of the American Revolution, has been named a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. A historical marker recognizes a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania’s development. The Battle of Edge Hill...
Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood
Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This...
