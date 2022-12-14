ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

San Marcos, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Fallbrook High School soccer team will have a game with San Marcos High School on December 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Fallbrook High School
San Marcos High School
December 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

