Mission Viejo, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Mission Viejo.
The Edison High School - Huntington Beach soccer team will have a game with Mission Viejo High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
Edison High School - Huntington Beach
Mission Viejo High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Edison High School - Huntington Beach soccer team will have a game with Mission Viejo High School on December 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Edison High School - Huntington Beach
Mission Viejo High School
December 14, 2022
19:00:00
Freshman Boys Soccer
