Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Frisco Heritage High School soccer team will have a game with Marcus High School on December 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Frisco Heritage High School
Marcus High School
December 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Related
High School Soccer PRO

Arlington, December 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Duncanville High School soccer team will have a game with Timberview High School on December 16, 2022, 15:00:00.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Mansfield, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hebron High School soccer team will have a game with Mansfield High School on December 16, 2022, 17:30:00.
MANSFIELD, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Greenville, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The James Madison High School soccer team will have a game with Greenville High School on December 16, 2022, 17:00:00.
GREENVILLE, TX
MaxPreps

High school football: No. 8 North Shore, No. 9 Duncanville clash in Texas 6A Division 1 finals for fourth time in five years

No. 8 North Shore (15-0) won all three previous title matchups against No. 9 Duncanville (14-0) and the trio of games all came down to the wire. In 2018, North Shore won 41-36 on a 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown from Dematrius Davis to Ajani Carter. The next season, it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter before North Shore won 31-17. Last year, the game was tied 10-all late in the fourth quarter when North Shore quarterbackKaleb Bailey heaved a 40-yard touchdown to wide receiver David Amador to give the Mustangs a 17-10 win.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Second Local Pickleball Bar Opens in January

Pickleball continues to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and now companies are flocking to capitalize on the sport’s popularity. Kansas City-based company Chicken N Pickle opened its first restaurant/entertainment facility in Grand Prairie in December 2021 and is planning expansion throughout the Lonestar State. Chicken...
GRAPEVINE, TX
wbap.com

14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms

UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Larry Lease

Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with Student

28-year-old Kenrick Burns was arrested for allegedly having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Police have arrested a 28-year-old teacher and coach from the Grand Prairie ISD for allegedly having an intimate relationship with a student. Fox 4 reports that Kenrick Burns is being charged with improper relations between a teacher and a student.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Following grocer growth: Changes abound in Plano’s grocery store market

In the last year, Kroger, Walmart and Tom Thumb have held grand reopenings for three grocery stores in Plano after renovations. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open, and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market. H-E-B’s expansion into Plano and surrounding cities along with an October announcement of a merger between two other major players, Kroger and Albertsons, are just the most recent of changes. Other stores across the city have also undertaken major remodeling projects and upped efforts to recruit workers.
PLANO, TX
