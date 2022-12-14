ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Dobson High School soccer team will have a game with Corona del Sol High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Dobson High School
Corona del Sol High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

High school dedicates soccer game to teammates killed in Surprise crash

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley Vista High School canceled last week’s boy’s varsity soccer game following a shocking crash that killed two teenage boys in Suprise on Dec. 7. Wednesday night is the team’s first game since losing their teammates, and they are playing in honor of Alex Lopez and Fredy Ortega.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert morning for cold temperatures in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s another First Alert morning for Arizona as temperatures are plummeting this morning. In the high country, several spots have dropped below zero. Other spots are only in the single digits. In the Valley, expect temperatures in the low to mid-30s through at least 8 a.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

WR transfer Stovall commits to ASU

Veteran Division I wide receiver Melquan Stovall committed to Arizona State Thursday following a mid-week recruiting trip to the school. After catching 13 passes for 106 yards, Stovall left Colorado State just three games into the season in order to redshirt and preserve his two remaining years of eligibility. “Had...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

It was really cold this morning in the Valley. Here's why

ARIZONA, USA — The Grand Canyon State will feel the coldest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with freeze and hard freeze alerts in effect for both mornings. The Valley most likely won’t even make it to 60 degrees in the afternoon hours through the weekend!...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property

TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix grandmother's successful shop and why tamales are popular

Sam Himes organizes his neighborhood's outdoor Christmas display every year for everyone in the valley to enjoy. Girls control robots for virtual experience at 'Enchant Scottsdale'. Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:57 PM MST. |. Two girls who are sick and in bed use robots to experience some holiday cheer...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

City of Chandler Holiday Closures

The City of Chandler will close City offices on Dec. 26 and 30. City offices will be open with limited services available Dec. 27-29. Visit chandleraz.gov for the most up-to-date information. The facility and service impacts are as follows:. City administrative offices:. Closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 30.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Plans to turn former Big Surf site into industrial park move forward

Nearly 700,000 square feet of new industrial buildings are a step closer to being built in the East Valley at the former home of wave pools, beach volleyball and ice skating. According to plans submitted to the city of Tempe, California-based Overton Moore Properties looks to build 689,109 square feet across three speculation warehouses at 1480 N. McClintock Drive — the site of the former Big Surf Wave Park and the Inland Oceans Ice Arena.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10

ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale

Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made

Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Winter storm continues to bring rain, snow to parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few lingering rain and snow showers continue across Arizona this morning as our latest winter storm continues across the region. In the Valley, look for morning temperatures in the 40s warming to just 55 degrees today, which is well below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Freeze Watch issued for Saturday then a warming trend in sight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The jet stream continues to pump unseasonably cold air into Arizona from the northwest. However, that jet is loosening its grip on Arizona just a bit and because of that, temperatures are going to trend upward, if ever so slightly. We do have a First Alert...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town

Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler

Taking a ride in an ambulance may cost more than you'd think. More than half of individuals who have to be transported by ambulance to an in-network hospital will be surprised by a bill of $400 up to $1000. Meet the mariachi set to perform at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl...
CHANDLER, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy