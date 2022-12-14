Fort Worth, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Worth.
The Trinity High School - Euless soccer team will have a game with South Hills High School on December 14, 2022, 16:15:00.
Trinity High School - Euless
South Hills High School
December 14, 2022
16:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Trinity High School - Euless soccer team will have a game with South Hills High School on December 14, 2022, 17:45:00.
Trinity High School - Euless
South Hills High School
December 14, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
