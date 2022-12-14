ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Worth.

The Trinity High School - Euless soccer team will have a game with South Hills High School on December 14, 2022, 16:15:00.

Trinity High School - Euless
South Hills High School
December 14, 2022
16:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Trinity High School - Euless soccer team will have a game with South Hills High School on December 14, 2022, 17:45:00.

Trinity High School - Euless
South Hills High School
December 14, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy