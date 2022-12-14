Huntington Beach, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Huntington Beach.
The El Modena High School soccer team will have a game with Ocean View High School on December 14, 2022, 16:45:00.
El Modena High School
Ocean View High School
December 14, 2022
16:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Fountain Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Huntington Beach High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
Fountain Valley High School
Huntington Beach High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
