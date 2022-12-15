ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 1 day ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in San Jose.

The Gunderson High School soccer team will have a game with Yerba Buena High School on December 14, 2022, 19:00:00.

Gunderson High School
Yerba Buena High School
December 14, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Monte Vista Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Piedmont Hills High School on December 14, 2022, 19:00:00.

Monte Vista Christian High School
Piedmont Hills High School
December 14, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

