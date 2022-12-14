Downey, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

DOWNEY — Family and friends of a special needs woman who went missing last week are asking for help finding her, offering a $1,000 reward for her safe return. Regan “Reina” Koeppe, 25, was discovered missing from her Brock Avenue home on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6. Family says she was last seen at 11:30 pm the night before. She is described as Hispanic, 5 foot tall, and around 132 pounds, and may be wearing a blue jogging suit, beanie, and / or brown hoodie, carrying a black backpack, basketball, and iPod.

