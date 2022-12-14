ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Downey, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Downey.

The Godinez High School soccer team will have a game with Warren High School on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.

Godinez High School
Warren High School
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The South East High School soccer team will have a game with Downey High School on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.

South East High School
Downey High School
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Godinez High School soccer team will have a game with Warren High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Godinez High School
Warren High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The South East High School soccer team will have a game with Downey High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

South East High School
Downey High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Rancho Santa Margarita, December 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Water and Power Linemen Placed Ninth in International Lineman’s Rodeo

Pasadena ranked higher overall than the other Southern California municipalities in the International Lineman’s Rodeo held in Kansas City this October. Jeffrey Kightlinger, Pasadena Water and Power Interim General Manager, said the department recently participated in the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Kansas City and placed 9th in a field of 33 municipal utilities, and 67th out of 242 teams overall.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Rosemead teacher uses World Cup to teach students about various subjects

ROSEMEAD, Calif. - A teacher in Rosemead is using his love for soccer and the World Cup to teach his students about world events and even math. Mr. Lopez teaches an English language development class at Emma W. Shuey Elementary School, and now he's using the World Cup to teach students about geography, world events, and math.
ROSEMEAD, CA
KTLA.com

L.A. public schools set new graduation record

Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday. About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Friends of the Downey Library have a party and Dave Lopez is the present

On Sunday the volunteers Friends of the Downey City Library met for the annual Voluteer Holiday Celebration. Librarian Claudia Dailey baked special cookies and brownies and Christmas delights, and we munched on those and sandwich wraps at festive tables spread out the open reading room, showing the versatility of the newly designed Library’s multi-use space. The library is otherwise closed on Sundays.
DOWNEY, CA
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle Class Coming To L.A. University Where He Once Taught

Los Angeles, CA - A Nipsey Hussle class is coming to a Los Angeles university where the late Crenshaw rapper once taught. Nipsey’s longtime business partner, David Gross, took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 14) to announce the “The Marathon Continues: Building Brand Through Culture” course would be coming to Loyola Marymount University’s College of Business Administration in spring 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Off the Wall in Alhambra

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
ALHAMBRA, CA
CBS LA

Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through Orange County neighborhood

Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood. Surveillance and cell phone footage from several Mission Viejo homes shows a mountain lion slowly sauntering through yards early Thursday morning, putting residents on high alert. The sighting, near the Pacific Heights neighborhood, prompted warnings for from law enforcement, especially for pet owners, and some people out walking their dogs. "A lady stopped by and said, 'Hey, you'd better get inside, there's a mountain lion on the loose," said Cheri Oehlers.Students at Newhart Middle...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey woman with special needs remains missing

DOWNEY — Family and friends of a special needs woman who went missing last week are asking for help finding her, offering a $1,000 reward for her safe return. Regan “Reina” Koeppe, 25, was discovered missing from her Brock Avenue home on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 6. Family says she was last seen at 11:30 pm the night before. She is described as Hispanic, 5 foot tall, and around 132 pounds, and may be wearing a blue jogging suit, beanie, and / or brown hoodie, carrying a black backpack, basketball, and iPod.
DOWNEY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena

Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fire at South LA four-plex contained with no reported injuries

LOS ANGELES – A fire on the second floor of a four-plex in South Los Angeles was contained in 29 minutes by 40 firefighters Tuesday evening with no injuries reported. The fire in the 1100 block of W.. 43rd St., was reported at 10:26 p.m. Firefighters encountered flames coming from two units at the two-story building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
