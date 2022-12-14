Downey, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Downey.
The Godinez High School soccer team will have a game with Warren High School on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.
Godinez High School
Warren High School
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The South East High School soccer team will have a game with Downey High School on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.
South East High School
Downey High School
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Godinez High School soccer team will have a game with Warren High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
Godinez High School
Warren High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The South East High School soccer team will have a game with Downey High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
South East High School
Downey High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
