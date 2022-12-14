Tucson, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Rancho Sahuarita Community Comes Together to Support the Local School District and Help Provide the Best Future for Local Children. Sahuarita, Arizona - December 15, 2022 – As a result of this year’s election, Sahuarita voters passed two budget override continuations, which was the fifth successful voting result in support of the Sahuarita public school system. Rancho Sahuarita is a community that understands the value of quality education and has historically supported the work and efforts of the Sahuarita Unified School District (SUSD) to help keep its classes, programs, and teams well-funded, equipped, and thriving.

