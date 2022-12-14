ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Puente, CA

La Puente, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in La Puente.

The Baldwin Park High School soccer team will have a game with Nogales High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

Baldwin Park High School
Nogales High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Pomona High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Amat High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

Pomona High School
Bishop Amat High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

