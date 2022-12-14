ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Modesto.

The Ceres High School soccer team will have a game with Johansen High School on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.

Ceres High School
Johansen High School
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Ceres High School soccer team will have a game with Johansen High School on December 14, 2022, 18:15:00.

Ceres High School
Johansen High School
December 14, 2022
18:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centralvalleytv.net

Teen Shot in Los Banos, Airlifted to Modesto Hospital

LOS BANOS – Authorities are searching for a suspect after the shooting of a 16 year old boy Wednesday afternoon. Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Santa Barbara Street an about 4:44pm Wednesday for the report of a shooting. As they responded they learned that the victim was at a nearby business and had a gunshot wound.
MODESTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

4 Bay Area Lottery Players Combine to Win $6 Million on Scratchers

Three lottery players in the South Bay and one on the Peninsula combined to take home $6 million in winnings from Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Thomas Nguyen won a $2 million jackpot playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers he bought at a 7-Eleven store on Kooser...
SAN JOSE, CA
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Stockton, CA

Breweries can be hard to find if you are new to the city or perhaps looking for something fun to do with your friends. Some of the best breweries in Stockton California can be a great place to start if you are from California or even just visiting. The Best...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS News

Stockton teen arrested in connection with Lodi home invasion robbery

LODI - A Stockton teenager has been arrested in connection with a Lodi home invasion robbery. According to a Lodi Police Department statement, on December 6 at around 9:50 a.m. officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Anderson Avenue on reports of a home invasion robbery. They were told that a suspect was possibly armed with a rifle or similar firearm and that multiple shots had been fired.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Shortage of judges forces San Joaquin County to shutter Lodi courthouse

LODI, Calif. — A shortage of judges forced the closure of the Lodi Branch Court, Superior Court of California, County San Joaquin officials announced Thursday. The Lodi Branch Court, located on Elm Street, will close Mar. 1. Half the courthouse already closed in April, which moved small claims lawsuits, traffic cases and Lodi city ordinance matters to the main San Joaquin County Courthouse in downtown Stockton.
LODI, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino launches ‘Wreaths of Hope’ benefit

Ten large wreaths adorn a wall that’s near the valet parking entrance at the Sky River Casino. Each 48-inch wreath was decorated by a local, charitable nonprofit as part of “Wreaths of Hope,” which is a friendly competition that awards $500 to each organization and $2,500 to the first place winner.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Dublin Fatal Accident Claims Life of Castro Valley Driver

A fatal accident in Dublin recently claimed the life of Nicholas Garcia, a resident of Castro Valley, age 31. The collision occurred along the westbound I-580 ramp toward north I-680 around 3:10 a.m. An incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that Garcia was going at a high rate of speed in a BMW 540i along the ramp when he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the concrete divider. The vehicle then overturned.
DUBLIN, CA
KCRA.com

16-year-old arrested in Stockton for Lodi home invasion, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Stockton on Tuesday in connection with a home invasion robbery earlier in the month in Lodi, according to police. The Lodi Police Department said in a statement that they responded to a call on the 1900 block of Anderson on the morning of Dec. 6 regarding the robbery.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Promising Early Season Rain And Snow Totals

Sonora, CA — The weekend precipitation numbers were very welcome as the state has been in the midst of a multi-year drought. The National Weather Service reports that it recorded 3.69 inches of rain over the weekend in Sonora. Up in Arnold, there were 1.6 inches of rain and 5 inches of snow. Dodge Ridge received 39 inches of snow and Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite received 42 inches.
SONORA, CA
ABC10

Stockton teen arrested after armed home invasion in Lodi

STOCKTON, Calif. — A teenager suspected in a home invasion that 911 callers said involved gunshots is now in custody, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday. At around 9:50 a.m. Dec. 6, Lodi Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Anderson Drive for reports...
LODI, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy