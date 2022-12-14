Modesto, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Modesto.
The Ceres High School soccer team will have a game with Johansen High School on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.
Ceres High School
Johansen High School
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Ceres High School soccer team will have a game with Johansen High School on December 14, 2022, 18:15:00.
Ceres High School
Johansen High School
December 14, 2022
18:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
