ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecanto, FL

Lecanto, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Weeki Wachee High School soccer team will have a game with Lecanto High School on December 14, 2022, 16:45:00.

Weeki Wachee High School
Lecanto High School
December 14, 2022
16:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
PALM HARBOR, FL
wild941.com

Pasco County Woman Walks Out Of 7-Eleven A Millionaire

Congratulations to Doreen Augustyn of Holiday Florida! She just won $1,000 a week from the CASH4LIFE drawing. Florida Lottery officials say Augustyn purchased the winning quick pick ticket at the 7-Eleven on US Highway 19 in Holiday. The store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. She has chosen to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million. The prize was won from a drawing that was held on August 20th. According to the Florida Lottery, the CASH4LIFE game offers two lifetime prizes. Players have the chance to win $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life. CASH4LIFE drawings are held everyday at 9 p.m.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

$10,000 to Crystal River schools

Councilwoman Cindi Guy and Mayor Joe Meek wanted to use the opportunity of their swearing-in to raise funds for local Crystal River schools. The two set up a swearing-in celebration dinner at Seafood Seller and sold tickets to attend. Jimmy and Sue Stoltz, owners of Seafood Sellers, donated all the food, so 100% of all the ticket sales and contributions went to the Citrus County Education Foundation, to be given to Crystal River middle and high school. The event raised $10,000, with $5,000 going to each school.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
LEESBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago

An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

'It's raining monkeys!' Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees into river at Silver Springs State Park

OCALA, Fla. - When you're exploring the great outdoors in Florida, you might expect to see alligators in the water or native egrets flying above. But as one man and his family were boating down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park, they probably didn't expect to see monkeys leaping from trees into the water right in front of them.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Hill, FL

Neither a town nor a city, Spring Hill is a census-designated place within Florida’s Nature Coast region. It’s a cozy destination with many outdoor attractions, whether natural or man-made. Established in 1967, the area was developed as a planned community in Hernando County. The Mackle Brothers and Deltona...
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Upscale seafood restaurant eyed for Crystal River waterfront

Barring any permit problems, construction could begin in about four months on a new upscale seafood restaurant on the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River. The 350-seat stilt restaurant will feature a surf shack, outdoor seating area and deck where people can enjoy a drink from the full-liquor bar overlooking King’s Bay.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
hernandosun.com

Horse-drawn history tour carriage rides in Brooksville

Imagine enjoying a festive horse-drawn wagon ride through the history of Brooksville this holiday season; a trip through yesteryear enjoyed in lavish yuletide surroundings. This year, the Brooksville Main Street Christmas carriage ride will come with an exciting Brooksville history tour option. Select carriage rides will include a tour led by local historian Jan Knowles, who serves on the Brooksville Main Street programs committee, and Andrea Read, special events coordinator of the Brooksville Main Street program, will also be riding along with families to tell the stories about historic homes and businesses they pass along their travels. Carriage rides will start at 6 pm and will depart from the Brooksville Courthouse on December 14, 15, 21 and 22.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board

A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
LADY LAKE, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy