Gilroy, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Gilroy.
The North Monterey County High School soccer team will have a game with Christopher High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
North Monterey County High School
Christopher High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The North Monterey County High School soccer team will have a game with Christopher High School on December 14, 2022, 17:45:00.
North Monterey County High School
Christopher High School
December 14, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
