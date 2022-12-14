Chandler, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Flower Child, the beloved healthy, happy fast-casual restaurant, is officially open in Chandler. The eatery from Fox Restaurant Concepts offers a deliciously wide-ranging menu that caters to all dietary lifestyles, from vegetarian and vegan to gluten-free, and features a selection of signature lemonades and kombucha on tap, along with a selection of wine, sangria, and local craft beers. A featured mural by local artist Andy Brown is unique to the newest locale. Located in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler in The Shoppes at Casa Paloma, this is Flower Child’s sixth location in Arizona.
Comments / 0