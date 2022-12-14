Sacramento, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Sacramento.
The West Campus High School soccer team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.
West Campus High School
John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Hiram Johnson High School soccer team will have a game with Foothill High School - Sacramento on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
Hiram Johnson High School
Foothill High School - Sacramento
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The West Campus High School soccer team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
West Campus High School
John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Valley High School - Sacramento soccer team will have a game with Natomas High School on December 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Valley High School - Sacramento
Natomas High School
December 14, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Hiram Johnson High School soccer team will have a game with Foothill High School - Sacramento on December 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Hiram Johnson High School
Foothill High School - Sacramento
December 14, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
