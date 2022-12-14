ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Sacramento.

The West Campus High School soccer team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.

West Campus High School
John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Hiram Johnson High School soccer team will have a game with Foothill High School - Sacramento on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

Hiram Johnson High School
Foothill High School - Sacramento
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The West Campus High School soccer team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

West Campus High School
John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Valley High School - Sacramento soccer team will have a game with Natomas High School on December 14, 2022, 19:00:00.

Valley High School - Sacramento
Natomas High School
December 14, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Hiram Johnson High School soccer team will have a game with Foothill High School - Sacramento on December 14, 2022, 19:00:00.

Hiram Johnson High School
Foothill High School - Sacramento
December 14, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

SUTTER CREEK, CA
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
