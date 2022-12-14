San Diego, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 13 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.
The San Ysidro High School soccer team will have a game with Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Patrick Henry High School soccer team will have a game with Scripps Ranch High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Helix Charter High School soccer team will have a game with Crawford Senior High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Canyon Crest Academy soccer team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
The San Ysidro High School soccer team will have a game with Lincoln High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Santana High School soccer team will have a game with Point Loma High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
The Santana High School soccer team will have a game with Point Loma High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
The San Pasqual High School soccer team will have a game with Mira Mesa High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
The San Ysidro High School soccer team will have a game with Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 17:45:00.
The Castle Park High School soccer team will have a game with Lincoln High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
The Imperial High School soccer team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
The Canyon Crest Academy soccer team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
The Helix Charter High School soccer team will have a game with Crawford Senior High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
Comments / 0