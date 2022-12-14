ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 13 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.

The San Ysidro High School soccer team will have a game with Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.

San Ysidro High School
Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Patrick Henry High School soccer team will have a game with Scripps Ranch High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.

Patrick Henry High School
Scripps Ranch High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Helix Charter High School soccer team will have a game with Crawford Senior High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.

Helix Charter High School
Crawford Senior High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Canyon Crest Academy soccer team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.

Canyon Crest Academy
Patrick Henry High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The San Ysidro High School soccer team will have a game with Lincoln High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.

San Ysidro High School
Lincoln High School - San Diego
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Santana High School soccer team will have a game with Point Loma High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

Santana High School
Point Loma High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Santana High School soccer team will have a game with Point Loma High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

Santana High School
Point Loma High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The San Pasqual High School soccer team will have a game with Mira Mesa High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

San Pasqual High School
Mira Mesa High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The San Ysidro High School soccer team will have a game with Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 17:45:00.

San Ysidro High School
Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego
December 14, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Castle Park High School soccer team will have a game with Lincoln High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Castle Park High School
Lincoln High School - San Diego
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Imperial High School soccer team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Imperial High School
Canyon Hills High School - San Diego
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Canyon Crest Academy soccer team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Canyon Crest Academy
Patrick Henry High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Helix Charter High School soccer team will have a game with Crawford Senior High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00.

Helix Charter High School
Crawford Senior High School
December 14, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

