San Diego, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 13 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.

The San Ysidro High School soccer team will have a game with Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00. San Ysidro High School Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego December 14, 2022 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Patrick Henry High School soccer team will have a game with Scripps Ranch High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00. Patrick Henry High School Scripps Ranch High School December 14, 2022 16:00:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The Helix Charter High School soccer team will have a game with Crawford Senior High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00. Helix Charter High School Crawford Senior High School December 14, 2022 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Canyon Crest Academy soccer team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00. Canyon Crest Academy Patrick Henry High School December 14, 2022 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The San Ysidro High School soccer team will have a game with Lincoln High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00. San Ysidro High School Lincoln High School - San Diego December 14, 2022 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Santana High School soccer team will have a game with Point Loma High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00. Santana High School Point Loma High School December 14, 2022 17:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Santana High School soccer team will have a game with Point Loma High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00. Santana High School Point Loma High School December 14, 2022 17:00:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The San Pasqual High School soccer team will have a game with Mira Mesa High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00. San Pasqual High School Mira Mesa High School December 14, 2022 17:00:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The San Ysidro High School soccer team will have a game with Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 17:45:00. San Ysidro High School Herbert Hoover High School - San Diego December 14, 2022 17:45:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Castle Park High School soccer team will have a game with Lincoln High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00. Castle Park High School Lincoln High School - San Diego December 14, 2022 18:00:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The Imperial High School soccer team will have a game with Canyon Hills High School - San Diego on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00. Imperial High School Canyon Hills High School - San Diego December 14, 2022 18:00:00 Varsity Girls Soccer

The Canyon Crest Academy soccer team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School on December 14, 2022, 18:00:00. Canyon Crest Academy Patrick Henry High School December 14, 2022 18:00:00 Varsity Girls Soccer