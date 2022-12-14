ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

ENMU named safest University in the state for 2023

By Angel Oliva
 2 days ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University announced it was named the safest university in New Mexico for 2023 in the Niche.com safest college campuses rankings.

According to the university, this is the 5th year that the university was included in the Niche.com Safest College Campuses ranking.

“ENMU is proud of this continuing designation as New Mexico’s safest university,” said Patrice Caldwell, ENMU President. “Our Public Safety Department, vigilant faculty and staff, and our well-maintained facilities make ENMU an attractive home away from home for our students. Student success begins with a safe place to live and learn.”

According to the news release, the 2023 Safest College Campuses ranking is based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Top-ranked colleges aim to offer a safe and healthy environment for little or no campus crime, drugs, or alcohol usage.

