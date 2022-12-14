Vivian, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Vivian.
The Northwood High School soccer team will have a game with North Caddo High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
Northwood High School
North Caddo High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Evangel Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with North Caddo High School on December 14, 2022, 17:30:00.
Evangel Christian Academy
North Caddo High School
December 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0