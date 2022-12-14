Vivian, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

According to a Facebook post by Bossier Fire District 7, a train hit an oversized load truck at W. Mary Lee (4 lane) in Plain Dealing. Update: 12:10 pm They are going to try to move the train in 2-4 hours so they can get the crossing opened at Palmetto. We have had several calls asking about injuries and we are happy to report there were no injuries. We will advise as we get more information.

PLAIN DEALING, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO