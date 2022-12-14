ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivian, LA

Vivian, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Vivian.

The Northwood High School soccer team will have a game with North Caddo High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.

Northwood High School
North Caddo High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Evangel Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with North Caddo High School on December 14, 2022, 17:30:00.

Evangel Christian Academy
North Caddo High School
December 14, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

KSLA

Bossier Schools announces Students of the Year for 2022-23

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Schools announced their three Students of the Year on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The students are selected from a elementary, middle, and high school in the parish. They were chosen based on academic performance, community service involvement and demonstrated leadership. Jax Henry - W.T....
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Area schools dismissing early today; others canceling activities

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The threat of severe weather has caused several area schools to make the decision to close early today. Others will remain open but cancel after-school activities. Caddo Parish elementary schools will close at noon, followed at 12:30 p.m. by the middle schools and 1 p.m. for all...
CADDO PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Search continues for Billy Robertson, missing since August

Family members continue to search for a Springhill, LA man who was last seen August 27. A missing person report for Billy Robertson, 33, was filed September 22, with Springhill police. He was last seen at the home of his mother, Rebecca Matlock, and had a short beard at the time.
SPRINGHILL, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Tornado Watch for Shreveport Bossier Metro Area

New Tornado Warning for DeSoto Parish and Red River Parish until 6pm. This will impact the town of Mansfield. UPDATE: Tornado Warning has expired. Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10pm for much of northwest Louisiana. From the National Weather Service, a Tornado Warning has been issued for part of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
txktoday.com

HEB or Not to Be- Local Texarkana Woman Creates Petition to Bring HEB to Texarkana

If you have travelled outside of the Texarkana area into larger cities you may have been to larger grocery chains such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HEB, Aldi etc,. These larger chains tend to be in bigger cities such as Houston, Austin and more, but one Texarkana woman is trying to gain her communities support to encourage HEB, a mostly Texas and Mexico based grocery store to come to the Texarkana area.
TEXARKANA, TX
bossierpress.com

Train Hits oversized load truck in Plain Dealing

According to a Facebook post by Bossier Fire District 7, a train hit an oversized load truck at W. Mary Lee (4 lane) in Plain Dealing. Update: 12:10 pm They are going to try to move the train in 2-4 hours so they can get the crossing opened at Palmetto. We have had several calls asking about injuries and we are happy to report there were no injuries. We will advise as we get more information.
PLAIN DEALING, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing child advisory issued for Shreveport teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a missing Shreveport teen. According to the advisory, 14-year-old Fairchild Scarbrough was last seen on Thursday, December 11 on Yukon Drive in Shreveport. He...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Attic fire forces couple from Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. - Multiple fire units responded to house fire in southeast Shreveport Thursday morning. It happened on River Road near Audubon Place shortly before 8 a.m. The flames in the attic were quickly extinguished, but crews were still monitoring for hot spots more than an hour after the fire broke out.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Schools Closing Due to Severe Weather Threat

As the threat for severe weather increases in our area for this afternoon, school officials are making arrangements to send students home early. Caddo Parish officials told KEEL News all Caddo Parish elementary schools will be let out at noon today, Middle School children will be released at 12:30, and high-schools will be let out at 1P.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man killed outside Shreveport bar early Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday that happened outside of a local bar. It was around 2 a.m. when police say a bartender at the Round Bar in the 3000 block of Youree Drive was taking out the trash. She noticed a man standing over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Is A White Christmas In Store For Shreveport This Year?

You know the song… I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, but, let’s be honest.. how often does that happen in Shreveport? Well, maybe this year it’ll happen. Check out these forecast models that show 5 to 6 inches of snow. Meteorologists say don’t freak out just yet, there are several forecast models they look at, but, would you want a white Christmas??
SHREVEPORT, LA
inforney.com

Child, mother found dead after tornado destroyed their home in south Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KLTV

NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some weather damage has been reported in Panola County, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Cutter Clinton said an 18-wheeler wreck has been reported on FM 31. Kalie Malone submitted a photo from U.S. 59 north of Carthage which showed a possible funnel cloud. Community Four...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
LOUISIANA STATE
