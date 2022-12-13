Read full article on original website
Related
Fortnite V23.10 brings new mythics, bad changes & bolt events to your mind
Fortnite V23.10 is live in the game. It’s our first update since Chapter 4 has launched as long as I have a certain shortage of Fortnite seasons, but with one of our few big changes after the vacation of Epic. The actual mechanics are often very boring. Players will be able to pull off crazy moves and the new equipment. It was good to make a lot of the kit changes between the newest version and the hotfix.
Team Vitality announced withdrawal from Fortnite sport
In an angry tweet on Twitter, Team Vitality announced that it will pull out of Fortnite’s competition. Team Vitality has become a key player in the space since 2018, and the players it signed have won relatively prolific victories while flying the Vitality banner. After a period of three years, the organisations representatives secured around $37,757 in Fortnite earnings. However, because of its desire to streamline the operation, the team is now able to bid Fortnite farewell.
Apex Legends bans player from mentioning Andrew Tate in text talks
Please don’t go typing the name Andrew Tate in a Apex Legends conversation if you don’t want to be suspended from the game. The game is much more interactive and was intended to discourage players from using abusive language against each other so they could reduce the risk of harm.
Scuffed World Tour will crown new top players for Smash
There are a lot of disappointments during the Smash Bros events. However, this year, the Ludwig stepped up to host the Scuffed World Tour. This event is being organised by the streamer to help make up the cancellation of the Smash World Tour finals. It’s got a roster similar to World Tour, and should go a long way to fill the gap. I’m happy to see a player awarded the highest spot in the years competitions in Melee and Ultimate.
Dragonflight season one now Live!
Dragonflight is currently on the ground and brings a new raid, a new rotation of challenging Mythic+ dungeons and a new PvP-season. These two seasons will also have familiar exclusive rewards, such as: Ahead of the Curve and Cutting Edge rewards for raids, Keystone master achievements, Mythic+ rewards and Gladiator rewards for PvP.
World Cyber Games celebrates their return with a Clash Royale Invitational
The World Cyber Games (WCG), often called the Olympics of esports, is back after a short break. And with that, Clash Royale recommends to the competition. This is one of the first games to be presented in the next edition of the WCG. All you need to know about the...
The sequel to Halo Infinite, and the defeat of Tomb Raiders and the third tier of us are all on display
According to the Friday letters page, that tells you that VR would be one of the future of gaming, in the long run one reader presents a mini-review of Playtonics lgator game. We are preparing more than two Christmas or one year, which means a few Readers feature. And if you have a piece for which you want to write, or any gaming related subject you like, then the time would be perfect for you to submit it at the above email address.
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 new PS4, PS5 Games
PlayStation’s PS4 and PS5 services will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games in a hurry, PlayStation announced this week. Some of the big franchises have gotten hit with the Yakuza, WWE 2K and Far Cry series – but the new titles are relatively new. Several of these games feature dedicated PS5 versions for a lot. All of the games, but one, are scheduled to open from December 20th.
W3E Creator Championship is announced
After the successful event held in November and Istanbul Blockchain Week, gamers battled with EV.io, the popular Solana shooter, the W3E is back. This time with another Web3 event that will mark the first of them in 2023. Whilst the event itself hasn’t been announced, the Creator Championship is currently...
The current update for Callisto Protocol does not have any Drastically Sped-Up Healing Animations
The Callisto Protocol’s healing is somewhat different from its spiritual predecessor Dead Space. You still have the health care bar on Jacob Lee, but rather than tapping a button to quickly replenish it, you enter an animation where he cries down, whips out a stim and injects some bodyfeely-juice into his neck. It’s fast, and makes it easier to pick up troops in combat. It has been updated.
Esports Awards: Top highlights from the ceremony
Last night, the 2022 Esports Awards were held in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the star-studded show made the top of the esports industry the best. In the realm of the web, esports represented nearly all around the globe, from a company to a competitor. This show comes just one week after the Game Awards on Sunday, and while it didn’t go too far with the esports, this show was a spectacular event.
League Patch 12.23b is a heavy jungler, with unlocked preseason items in order to prevent Riot from running
Riot Games wasn’t beginning to allow for the summer, but instead addressing major issues that plague the league’s current postseason. The patch 12.23b is finally live in the league after a brief teaser earlier this week sift and a few adjustments adrift of the AP. This mid-patch will be the last large set of balance changes hitting the game this year before Patch 13.1 starts at the beginning of next year. If the latest set of hotfixes will be implemented, you’ll have no option to add any fixes.
Pokemon Sleak Surfaces Online!
There is a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak that has surfaced online presumably shedding light on a future DLC for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED games. Game Freak and Nintendo haven’t revealed a DLC for the Pokemon, but a lot of players expect that will change in the coming months. Before this happens, a prominent Pokemon leaker, Centro Leaks, has shared a new leak about the DLC.
God of War Live Action is Go to Amazon, produced in partnership with several Oscar-nominated organizations
God of War is finally heading to live action, as it was revealed on Dec. 14, 2022, that the Amazon and Sony Pictures Television were green-lighting the project. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the show will be led by Rafe Judkins and The Expanses Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby slated for write and produce.
Season One Reloaded brings Festivities to Modern Warfare II
Last year, Call of Duty fans were exposed to one of the most irritating holiday season events in the franchise history. After Duty was recalled, an evil Christmas demon named Krampus erupted upon, and sunk by naughty elves, and aimed at ruining everyone’s games. This year, there might not be an event aiming to celebrate the holiday season, but the season one updates reloaded are adding more events on the Modern Warfare platform.
CD Project RED promises to replace The Witcher 3.3 with a problem
Since the revised role-playing game didn’t have time for the Witcher 3: Wild HuntCome out on PC and modern consoles, the version for PCs in spite of a small scandal may be causing technical problems. Other problems include graphic artifacts, graphic distortions, etc. However, developers from CD Projekt Red promise to eliminate as soon as possible. According to the studio representatives, they are now actively studying the complaints received by the players and searching for the causes of the problems. Previously, the developers disclosed the details of the innovations that will delight fans of the new version The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and also reported that the game will finally be able to get rid of the problems with the Russian-language voice acting, which overshadowed the fans impressions even in 2015.
This game-style cyberpunk Neko skin will look real as it’s a dream
League of Legends has a large skin catalog. A fan called GRSKVK on Leagues subreddit added another skin to the Cyberpop collection after creating a concept for a Neko from Cyberpunk. One of my favorite toys is a concept art created by a neeko skin called “Cerosa”. This...
After 20 years, Ash and Pikachu will be replaced in Pokemon anime
The Pokemon Company confirmed today a new season of popular anime with a new focus on Paldea, but with one too small thing missingAsh and Pikachu are nowhere to be seen. The popular duo have been officially retired from the Pokemon Company for over 20 years, leaving many fans in shock and heartbroken knowing arguably the two characters that have been known for the entire Pokemon franchise since the 1990s are bowing out.
Pokemon – RED fan think they’ve found the Blue Easter Egg
The longer a series runs, the older history the creators will get into for the future. Pokemon may have more of that to include in their current products than any other game series around the world. The players still discover odd easter eggs in Scarlet & Violet and are not able to decide precisely what they’re pointing to the genesis of Pokemon.
Vampire Survivors with Legacy of the Moonspell DLC will add 17 games to the Xbox 360
The video game of 2022, Vampire Survivors, will receive its first pay tribute today, entitled Legacy of the Moonspell. This add-on is released simultaneously on all platforms where the project is available. This game will soon contain 17 new achievements (with that add-on) (we wrote about how the new content is added here).
