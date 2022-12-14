ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

Mission Viejo, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Edison High School - Huntington Beach soccer team will have a game with Mission Viejo High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

Edison High School - Huntington Beach
Mission Viejo High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

