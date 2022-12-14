ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Biloxi, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The D'Iberville High School soccer team will have a game with Biloxi High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

D'Iberville High School
Biloxi High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

bslshoofly.com

Charles Scianna, Jr.: Investments of the Heart

​A Bay St. Louis native who worked his way through USM considers philanthropy to be the best form of investment. Bay St. Louis native Charles “Chuck” Scianna, Jr. recalled one unexpected surprise when he began attending the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). “Because my parents were extremely generous...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

LIST: School districts announce early dismissal ahead of severe weather

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School districts in South Mississippi are preparing for Wednesday’s inclement weather, keeping students’ safety as top priority. The following school districts have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Dec. 14:. George County School District - 1 p.m. Hancock County School District - Noon. Pearl River...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Gun found in student’s backpack at Pascagoula school

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County school district is assuring parents that all students are safe after a gun was brought to school on Wednesday. According to a release from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, a handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Colmer Middle School. The school...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

LIVE REPORT: Two officers killed in Bay St. Louis

We have declared today as an Alert Day due to the potential for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has updated the severe weather outlook, and South Mississippi is now in the Enhanced (level 4 out of 5) Risk. There is a potential for long track tornadoes and EF-2 in the enhanced risk area. You’ll need to stay weather aware this afternoon and evening. A powerful cold front will bring showers and storms between 12 PM - 8 PM, and some of these storms may produce a few tornadoes, wind gusts near 60 MPH, and very heavy rainfall. Hail can’t be ruled out. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties. It will likely expand into the rest of South Mississippi today.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
GAUTIER, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Juveniles charged with burglary at Ocean Springs motorsports shop

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two juveniles have been charged with burglarizing an Ocean Springs motorsports dealership Monday night. According to police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report of an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on U.S. 90. Arriving on the scene, they found merchandise from the business in the parking lot. The front door showed obvious signs of damage.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Commission Approves Rezoning

After approving the minutes for the October and November meetings, the Pass Christian Planning Commission settled a few minor disputes with three public hearings on Tuesday, December 13 at the Pass Christian Municipal Court. Following discussion from the commission and Pass Christian City Planner Derek Duckworth about the need to...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Severe storms expected; upgraded to Level 4 risk zone

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ll be watching for the potential of severe weather today with a Level 4 out of 5 severe risk zone active for your Wednesday. Severe storms are expected. A nasty squall line ahead of a cold front pushes in this afternoon and that will bring...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Second teen arrested in connection to Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A second teenager has been arrested in connection to a Pascagoula shooting. Police said Tuesday 18-year-old Jeremiah Deijohn Davis was arrested on two charges of drive-by shooting. He is currently held at the Jackson County jail. Police said the arrest comes from two different incidents on...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Infant found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel dies

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed the four-month-old child found unresponsive in a Biloxi hotel has died. Biloxi police officers answered a call Saturday about the child. They identified the person caring for the child as Christian Angel Cookmeyer. He faces charges of felony child abuse and felony child endangerment.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Suspect arrested in Moss Point fatal hit-and-run

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man has been arrested after a hit-and-run on Friday left one person dead. Angelo Ash was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death. Around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers responded to the area...
MOSS POINT, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Felony Shoplifting Suspect Arrested by Pass Christian Police

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, Patrol Officers from Pass Christian Police Department made an arrest for Felony Shoplifting from a business in Pass Christian. Latoyel Smith, a Gulfport resident, was arrested on scene and charged with Felony Shoplifting. After the arrest, the suspect had three additional counts to the charge, including resisting arrest, providing false information and a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
