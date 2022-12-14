Watsonville, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Three lottery players in the South Bay and one on the Peninsula combined to take home $6 million in winnings from Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Thomas Nguyen won a $2 million jackpot playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers he bought at a 7-Eleven store on Kooser...
According to KSCO owner Michael Zwerling, local programming at the Santa Cruz AM radio station could be coming to an end. Zwerling has been trying for weeks to sell the station, and he says if he has no takers, he'll convert the station to all syndicated programming on Jan. 1.
CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
The Santa Clara Valley Water District shut down its largest reservoir, Anderson Dam in 2020 as the state was slipping into a deepening drought. Anderson Dam is in Morgan Hill and was built in 1950, which was part of the problem. Anderson also did not meet state seismic safety standards and needed a major retrofit.
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
MARINA, Calif. — Marina's city council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss conservation plans for the endangered Monterey Gilia, a small flowering plant that's valued for its rarity but has been standing in the way of city development plans for years. The plant can only be seen around...
Watsonville firefighters attack a fire that broke out in a two-story home on the 400 block East Beach Street Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Jon Goulding said the blaze opened up in a second floor portion of the home that is divided into several units. Firefighters were able to largely snuff out the flames within 20 minutes of the 9:20am incident. Three people were taken to the hospital for observation. Goulding said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The following is a map of some of the holiday lit homes in Scotts Valley that have been sent to me, as well homes and neighborhoods that I feel have done a nice job with several homes that are lit up and they had to be on this list. Brought...
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout Gilroy. According to the National Weather Service, Gilroy got three inches of rain combined on Dec. 10 and 11. Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing in Christmas...
Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
Two Killed, Four Injured in a Multi-Vehicle Accident on Highway 101. Two people were killed, and four suffered significant injuries following a freak accident on US Highway 101 that led to a multi-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the deadly collision occurred when a tree fell along the highway’s southbound lanes onto a moving car in the early morning of December 11, 2022.
It’s a Friday afternoon and the dining room is in motion. Guests find tables as others leave, amounting to a full house over an extended lunch rush. Outside people follow GPS beacons, their cell phones leading them around the corner toward the restaurant entrance. Meanwhile, an SUV rolls carefully...
MENLO PARK, Calif. - A Safeway employee in Menlo Park was injured after a car smashed through the front of the store Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. to a Safeway at 325 Sharon Park Drive where they found a car halfway into the structure, according to Battalion Chief Keenan Hird of the Woodside Fire Protection District.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Update:. Santa Cruz police investigated possible human remains found in the city Thursday morning, but later learned that they belonged to an animal. Police said the remains were found around 10:45 a.m. on Ocean Street. The Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office collected the remains for...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Another person died early Wednesday morning in San Jose, marking the 62nd fatal traffic collision this year – a new, unfortunate record in more than two decades. San Jose police confirmed a man drove into a tree near Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard just...
It might not be the first battle of the pickleball wars in Monterey County, but it’s the first one that ended up in a courtroom, and so far the score is: Pickleball players – 1; upset neighbor – 0. The dispute is centered around pickleball play –...
