Food distribution to be held at Santa Rosa County Emergency Operations Center
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County is holding a drive-through food giveaway next week in Milton. It will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Santa Rosa County Emergency Operations Center located at 4499 Pine Forest Road. They'll have 10,000 pounds of food available...
utv44.com
Number of student expulsions from one Mobile high school raises concern of board member
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — At the regular board meeting today, Reginald Crenshaw asked Superintendent Chresal Threadgill to investigate the number expulsions of students from Vigor High School. There were 19 expulsions listed on the agenda Thursday and Crenshaw expressed concerns that 4 or 5 were from Vigor. Crenshaw noted...
Former deputy saves man from overdose at Escambia County Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County comes in on top for the number of overdoses across the State of Florida. Thursday, WEAR News spoke with a former sheriff's deputy who sprung into action when he came across a man he believed was overdosing. Jordan Poole is a former Tennessee sheriff's...
The City of Pensacola votes to ban vaping and smoking at public parks
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola voted to unanimously ban vaping and smoking at public parks on Thursday. The Pensacola City Council approved the ordinance with a vote of 4-2. This must have a second reading before a final vote. The proposal comes with some exceptions. Unfiltered cigars are...
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin schools cancel after-school activities Wednesday
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin school districts have canceled after-school extracurricular activities Wednesday afternoon due to possible severe weather. Escambia County Public Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools says this includes all practices, games, and extracurricular activities. Okaloosa County Schools says its cancellations are for all activities scheduled for...
2 Alabama middle schoolers arrested for placing hoax call about active school shooter in Bay Minette
Two children are facing criminal charges after police say they called 911 from Bay Minette Middle School to report an active shooter that didn't actually exist. The Bay Minette Police Department said the call came in about 8 a.m. Wednesday and triggered a lockdown on campus as the school resource officer and patrol officers responded.
Fort Walton Beach Police Department earns State Accreditation. Here’s what that means.
On December 13, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department was recognized by the City Council for becoming a Florida Accredited Law Enforcement agency. In 2020, the Department started the process of bringing all of their policies and procedures into alignment with peer-reviewed best practices. In August of 2022, assessors from the Florida Commission for Accreditation (CFA) conducted an in-depth three-day review of the department.
2 students arrested for false active shooter call at Bay Minette Middle School: Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested two students who allegedly called 911 and said there was an active shooter at Bay Minette Middle School early Wednesday morning, according in the BMPD. Police said Baldwin E-911 received a call at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from a […]
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Pensacola
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
National nonprofit is posting bail for Mobile prisoners – and DA cries foul
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A California-based nonprofit organization quietly has begun putting up bail money to help prisoners get out of Mobile County Metro Jail, a move that has drawn the ire of prosecutors. Based in Los Angeles, The Bail Project has $33 million and operates all over the country,...
Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. honored as Florida Professional Firefighter of the year
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Fire Rescue Lieutenant is being honored as the 2022 Florida Professional Firefighter of the Year. Lieutenant Nick Gradia was recognized Tuesday as the recipient of the award presented by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office. He also received an individual resolution signed by Gov. DeSantis and members of the Cabinet at the Fire Service Awards.
Prosecutors in Prichard water board case: ‘Prison term needs to be on the table’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors have put defendants in a Prichard water board corruption case on notice that they intend to prove aggravating factors that would make prison more likely. Four people have been indicted on charges of misusing credit cards issued by the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board.
Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
Crash victims ID’d, town rallies in support of mail carrier killed on U.S. Highway 98
A follow-up on that fatal car crash on Highway 98 Tuesday in Baldwin County.
Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
Family of fatally shot Pensacola rapper awarded $5 million in settlement
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The family of Kuanterion Rivers has won a $5 million settlement, two years after the murder of the 18-year-old in 2020. In Nov. 2021, the family filed a lawsuit against The Marquis Group, a real estate firm from Texas that owns Oakwood Terrace Apartments, where Rivers, a well-known rapper who […]
Sean of the South: The Pensacola Police
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Pensacola. I am at Target this morning. Not far from the Winn-Dixie on Bayou Boulevard. The parking lot is swamped with black-and-white Chevy Tahoes. Lightbars on the rooftops. Push bars mounted on the bumpers. Cop cars. I walk into Target to find a gaggle of police officers, […]
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
Pensacola man admits to Baldwin carjacking, chase that include two different crashes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Pensacola man pleaded guilty Thursday to carjacking, admitting that he led Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies on two different chases over the summer, forcibly taking a vehicle in the process. Court records indicate that deputies responded on July 12 to a 911 call about an...
