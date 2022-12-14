San Bernardino, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in San Bernardino.
The Rialto High School soccer team will have a game with Arroyo Valley High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
Rialto High School
Arroyo Valley High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Rialto High School soccer team will have a game with Arroyo Valley High School on December 14, 2022, 17:45:00.
Rialto High School
Arroyo Valley High School
December 14, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0