San Bernardino, CA

San Bernardino, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in San Bernardino.

The Rialto High School soccer team will have a game with Arroyo Valley High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.

Rialto High School
Arroyo Valley High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Rialto High School soccer team will have a game with Arroyo Valley High School on December 14, 2022, 17:45:00.

Rialto High School
Arroyo Valley High School
December 14, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Jurupa Valley, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The A.B. Miller High School soccer team will have a game with Rubidoux High School on December 16, 2022, 17:00:00.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Hacienda Heights, December 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Montclair High School soccer team will have a game with Glen A Wilson High School - Hacienda Heights on December 16, 2022, 15:30:00.
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Fullerton, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Anaheim High School soccer team will have a game with Fullerton Union High School on December 16, 2022, 17:00:00.
FULLERTON, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Rancho Santa Margarita, December 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Orange Lutheran High School soccer team will have a game with Tesoro High School on December 15, 2022, 19:00:00.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

La Crescenta, December 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Herbert Hoover High School - Glendale soccer team will have a game with Crescenta Valley High School on December 16, 2022, 15:30:00.
GLENDALE, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Yorba Linda, December 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Mission Viejo High School soccer team will have a game with Yorba Linda High School on December 15, 2022, 18:00:00.
YORBA LINDA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Palmdale, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Antelope Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Palmdale High School on December 16, 2022, 16:30:00.
PALMDALE, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Escondido, December 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Rancho Buena Vista High School soccer team will have a game with Orange Glen High School on December 15, 2022, 17:30:00.
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS LA

Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through Orange County neighborhood

Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood. Surveillance and cell phone footage from several Mission Viejo homes shows a mountain lion slowly sauntering through yards early Thursday morning, putting residents on high alert. The sighting, near the Pacific Heights neighborhood, prompted warnings for from law enforcement, especially for pet owners, and some people out walking their dogs. "A lady stopped by and said, 'Hey, you'd better get inside, there's a mountain lion on the loose," said Cheri Oehlers.Students at Newhart Middle...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in San Bernardino, CA

Known as the “The Heart of Southern California,” San Bernardino is the cosmopolitan seat of San Bernardino County. It’s also famous for its location next to Route 66, illustrating the growth of American roads and civilization from skimpy dirt roads to superhighways. It is one of the...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
recordgazette.net

Cajon, Citrus Valley dominate All-CBL football

League champion Cajon of San Bernardino and second-place Citrus Valley dominate the recently released All-Citrus Belt League football team. Cajon put five players on the first-team offense and seven on the first-team defense. Leading the way for the Cowboys on offense was league co-Most Valuable Player JeyQuan Smith, a running...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fontana, CA

You’ll find Fontana in San Bernardino County, Southern California. It’s the second largest city in the county and offers locals and visitors several community events and activities. The city’s location is unique, nestled against the mountains and sitting 50 miles east of Los Angeles. It makes for...
FONTANA, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department arrested local man after responding to early morning shots fired along 400 block of West Fredricks Street near Barstow High School.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department arrested a local local man after responding to early morning shots fired along the 400 block of West Fredricks Street near Barstow High School. According to the Barstow Police Department, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately...
BARSTOW, CA
z1077fm.com

Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Chief of Police Robert Warrick on Up-Close tomorrow 12/15

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Captain Robert Warrick, Commander of the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station and Chief of Police for the Town of Yucca Valley and the City of Twentynine Palms, will be the guest on the Z107.7 Up Close show Friday (December 16) Warrick took Command in August but is no stranger to the high desert, having been assigned here as a sergeant in 2014-2015. Join host Gary Daigneault for an informative look at the priorities and challenges of law enforcement in the Morongo Basin.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
CBS LA

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
CALIFORNIA STATE
