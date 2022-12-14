Brooksville, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Imagine enjoying a festive horse-drawn wagon ride through the history of Brooksville this holiday season; a trip through yesteryear enjoyed in lavish yuletide surroundings. This year, the Brooksville Main Street Christmas carriage ride will come with an exciting Brooksville history tour option. Select carriage rides will include a tour led by local historian Jan Knowles, who serves on the Brooksville Main Street programs committee, and Andrea Read, special events coordinator of the Brooksville Main Street program, will also be riding along with families to tell the stories about historic homes and businesses they pass along their travels. Carriage rides will start at 6 pm and will depart from the Brooksville Courthouse on December 14, 15, 21 and 22.

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO