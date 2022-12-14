Brooksville, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Brooksville.
The Citrus High School soccer team will have a game with Hernando High School on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.
Citrus High School
Hernando High School
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Springstead HS soccer team will have a game with Nature Coast Tech High School on December 14, 2022, 16:30:00.
Springstead HS
Nature Coast Tech High School
December 14, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
