Elden Ring on the original PlayStation Video

The film industry has a big hit at 2022. What would this game look like if it had been released, say 27 years ago? A possible response to this question is offered on the Rustic Games BR YouTube channel with an interesting Demake demo. The game used fixed camera angles...
Season One Reloaded brings Festivities to Modern Warfare II

Last year, Call of Duty fans were exposed to one of the most irritating holiday season events in the franchise history. After Duty was recalled, an evil Christmas demon named Krampus erupted upon, and sunk by naughty elves, and aimed at ruining everyone’s games. This year, there might not be an event aiming to celebrate the holiday season, but the season one updates reloaded are adding more events on the Modern Warfare platform.
Fortnite Players Say Deku’s Smash is Overpowered and Can Trigger Epilepsy?

Fortnite players call out Deku’s Smash a hit and warn others that the flashing lights can cause epilepsy/respiratory behaviors/or epilepsy. This afternoon, My Hero Academia was added to Fortnite, with Skins of Deku, All Might, Bakugo and Uraraka as well as unique in-game items to earn. Like in the Dragon Ball crossover earlier this year, the event also added a powerful new item called Deku’s Smash. This gives players a powerful punch similar to Deku’s Detroit Smash.
How to Fix Dev Error 11557 in Warzone 2 & MW2 Stop Crashing!

The users with Dev Error 11557 in Warzone 2 and MW2 will appreciate that there is a simple fix!. If your MW2 or Warzone 2 games are crashing and reporting Dev Error 11557, you aren’t alone. Even though it took a few weeks to deal with the situation, Infinity Ward finally has an official solution.
Performance mode replaced the point of video game consoles Readers Feature, which was ruined by a game console

Is there something that is so big enough to decide?. A reader is annoyed by game modes and argues that their use undermines the key benefits of having a console. Choice isn’t always a good thing. There isn’t anything on technology. Nowadays, the marketing and social media stuff are about pretending to possess something that you want, and resentmenting enlightenment with a place which doesn’t have the same purpose as you, even when companies know it’s a matter of fear. To be a general opinion, a choice of course is what everybody wants but sometimes, its harder to find.
Game Pass news for December 10-17: whats added, rumors and other materials – rumors and reports

The past week, the time-tested subscription of December 10 to 17, hasn’t become particularly interesting. As a gaming service has gotten introduced, a few new products have been released. While last week, the Xbox group failed to announce the games for Game Pass for the second half of the month, the announcement can be expected before the beginning of next week. Let’s talk about interesting Game Pass news for week, as there weren’t too many.
Earth of Oryn is a full-funded city-building project and is funded through Kickstarter

Earth of Oryn is a city-building strategy game set in a medieval world rich in history and heart. The developer Eduard L. announced that the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, which raised 468 dollars, will end a crowdfunding campaign. The game is now available for Windows and Mac in the second quarter of 2024. The full version is expected in the first quarter of 2025.
The multiplayer game Horizon Zero Dawn has confirmed something similar to Monster Hunter

Forbidden West, you will not be hunting the machines alone this time around (pic: Sony) Guerrilla Games announced that it would develop a stylized Horizon multiplayer spin-off. There are rumblings that the company Guerrilla Games is working on a multiplayer project since 2019. More detailed rumours emerged over the last...
A fan put Kratos in Elden Ring so you don’t have to choose which game is GOTY

The Game Awards went on and on. Elden Ring managed to get the best prize of the night. After winning the Grand Prix for the second time in a long time, you’d expect the fans to win the award for a few months in the honour of the Elden Ring. So far, the creator has demonstrated that the cooperation spirit has gained momentum among the countries between.
Is that video game that was developed by Rick & Morty as a part of the Xbox’s Pass?

Game News Is the video game made by Rick & Morty an Xbox Pass staple?. He was announced during the Xbox 2022; Bethesda Games Show, and subsequently presented as a big videogame joke coming out of the feverish skull of Justin Roiland, the co-creator and producer of the Rick and Morty series. The argument with this observation makes the utterly humorous story of a human being cartel who wants to use the human beings of an extremely powerful drug as the principal ingredient of this very powerful drug. Don’t we say there is a huge difference between laughs and pleasant behavior?
Invincible, finally Teases No Season 2 release date info

Since the first episode of Invincible was ended, the finale came out in April of 2021. From then on, there has been hardly any news regarding Invincible, as it’s really the only thing that we’ve seen that the series was renewed for the second and third season by Amazon.
Drainus review shmup of the year

Drainus shoot the heart (pic: Ladybug team) GameCentral reviews one of the years’ best indie games, with a two-D shooter defining what the closest thing is to a new Gradius. Since we travel through the year to cover games we never reviewed when the games were introduced. It certainly wasn’t because we weren’t interested in them. Mostly, that isn’t a matter of having time or because we hadn’t thought that that game existed or was thought to be interesting. With Drainus, we didn’t know it when it left us several months ago. This isn’t true because of 2D shooters, which is good for many years.
Tesla completes Steam Integration, releases Video Of Gameplay Inside A Car

After a lot of anticipation, Tesla finally integrated the game distribution service Steam into the car software. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who made lots of headlines since the acquisition of Twitter and Social Media, was trying to make that happen for years. For free, Musk often jokes about...
Fortnite V23.10 brings new mythics, bad changes & bolt events to your mind

Fortnite V23.10 is live in the game. It’s our first update since Chapter 4 has launched as long as I have a certain shortage of Fortnite seasons, but with one of our few big changes after the vacation of Epic. The actual mechanics are often very boring. Players will be able to pull off crazy moves and the new equipment. It was good to make a lot of the kit changes between the newest version and the hotfix.

