Palmdale, CA

Palmdale, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Palmdale.

The Antelope Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Knight High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Antelope Valley High School
Knight High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lancaster High School soccer team will have a game with Palmdale High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lancaster High School
Palmdale High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

