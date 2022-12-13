Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
DC Justice League - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the brief teaser trailer for a new DC Justice League game from Outright Games. The new game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
game-news24.com
The Last of Us 3: Here’s the question that must be answered by the PlayStation and Naughty Dog
Game News Last of Us 3: Here is a question that PlayStation and Naughty Dog should answer!. While rumors hint at the existence of Last of Us 3, we asked ourselves what could Naughty Dog tell in this new part? Believe it or not, there’s an important question that deserves a reply! Explanations.
game-news24.com
The current update for Callisto Protocol does not have any Drastically Sped-Up Healing Animations
The Callisto Protocol’s healing is somewhat different from its spiritual predecessor Dead Space. You still have the health care bar on Jacob Lee, but rather than tapping a button to quickly replenish it, you enter an animation where he cries down, whips out a stim and injects some bodyfeely-juice into his neck. It’s fast, and makes it easier to pick up troops in combat. It has been updated.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
game-news24.com
Should You Buy the Special Research Ticket on Pokemon GO for December?
The Pokemon GO Christmas break will be next week. But is it worth paying attention to buying?. After a month of Pokemon GOs, Community Day is approaching, so many years of celebrations are always a joy to watch. As ever, this community day recognizes the importance of being prepared for...
Polygon
FromSoftware reveals new Armored Core coming in 2023
Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware announced the revival of its mech series. at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The debut trailer revealed it will be called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
game-news24.com
The Elder Scrolls Online: Over 400 weeks ago, in the top 100 of our games, over 40 weeks on Steam, over 100 games accumulated in the top 100
The Elder Scrolls Online has been in the top 100 games for over 400 consecutive weeks on Steam. Did you know that Elder Scrolls Online has stayed on Steam for more than 400 years? That’s about 7,5 years. This is what we call permanent success. Bethesda will announce new...
game-news24.com
The fans want Henry Cavill to play the most iconic villain of the world like Rivia and Superman
After Henry Cavil dropped his role as Geralt of Rivia on Oct. 31 and had left the role of Superman on Dec. 15, fans now pleading for the actor to become the world’s most iconic villain. Since Cavil had to lose his two most important roles in a few...
game-news24.com
Elden Ring on the original PlayStation Video
The film industry has a big hit at 2022. What would this game look like if it had been released, say 27 years ago? A possible response to this question is offered on the Rustic Games BR YouTube channel with an interesting Demake demo. The game used fixed camera angles...
game-news24.com
The Indie puzzle game Memorrha is going to be released on Nintendo Switch in January. The PC version will get the latest update
The German indie developer StickyStoneStudio announced that 3D puzzle game Memorrha will be released on January 13 (2019) for Nintendo Switch. The game is going to be released by mobile device on the same day. The Steam version (MacOS and Windows) will get a major update with many fixes. Memorrha...
game-news24.com
PlayStation VR 2: This Rifle will be available on the start, officially released soon
PS4 games: The actual villain will be sold from the start. Do you plan on taking the PSVR 2? The team starts building and the game will include a really impressive game called the Resident Evil Village. It’s official, since Capcom has just announced that in a press release.
game-news24.com
This book will bring me together, and brings me a blustery trip to the mountain between Elden Ring and you
Elden Ring, a master of software, won the best game in the year, and was awarded a second overall prize for 2022. The makers recently explained why the spiritual successor of Darksols is so depressed. To the contrary, Melina was a key protagonist and, in particular, a fan favorite. Now, it’s a cosplaying character.
game-news24.com
The top 8 EA video game franchises that need to be rebooted Readers Feature should be replaced by the best features
EA is at the center of many classic games (pic: Microsoft). A reader starts identifying the earliest titles that merit a remake or remaster, before realizing all of them are EA-inspired titles from Def Jam: Fight For NY to Burnout. While writing this feature, I picked some random games I’d...
IGN
The Best Console Exclusive of 2022: Nominees
In an ideal world anyone could play any game, regardless of what they're playing on. But if you want to play this shortlist of absolute bangers, you have to do it on console. From maniacal rabbids to renegade gods, robot animals, medieval murderers and a pink thing, these are the Best Console Exclusive Games in 2022.
WDW News Today
New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available With ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Pre-Orders
A new version of the Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber hilt is available with pre-orders of the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Collector’s Edition. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Cal Kestis in the “Star Wars” games, showed off the lightsaber at the Game Awards 2022. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a follow up to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
game-news24.com
Game Pass news for December 10-17: whats added, rumors and other materials – rumors and reports
The past week, the time-tested subscription of December 10 to 17, hasn’t become particularly interesting. As a gaming service has gotten introduced, a few new products have been released. While last week, the Xbox group failed to announce the games for Game Pass for the second half of the month, the announcement can be expected before the beginning of next week. Let’s talk about interesting Game Pass news for week, as there weren’t too many.
game-news24.com
Performance mode replaced the point of video game consoles Readers Feature, which was ruined by a game console
Is there something that is so big enough to decide?. A reader is annoyed by game modes and argues that their use undermines the key benefits of having a console. Choice isn’t always a good thing. There isn’t anything on technology. Nowadays, the marketing and social media stuff are about pretending to possess something that you want, and resentmenting enlightenment with a place which doesn’t have the same purpose as you, even when companies know it’s a matter of fear. To be a general opinion, a choice of course is what everybody wants but sometimes, its harder to find.
Comments / 0