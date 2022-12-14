Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
Related
Megan Thee Stallion Becomes 1st Black Woman To Cover 'Forbes 30 Under 30'
Forbes estimates the rapper raked in $13 million this year from royalties, ticket sales, endorsements, and merch.
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez Reaches Settlement With 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assaults
Tory Lanez has reportedly reached a settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults. According to RadarOnline, the Canadian rapper’s attorney, Kadisha Phelps, revealed a secret financial agreement had been struck as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calender.
Tory Lanez Receives Third Felony Charge In Megan Thee Stallion Case
Tory Lanez has been hit with a third felony charge stemming from his Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Rolling Stone reported that the Canadian rapper received the charge from prosecutors on Monday, accusing the artist of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The new charge carries a potential six-year prison bid, with the rapper facing possible deportation. Tory Lanez, legally known as Daystar Peterson, previously pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Peterson, 30, also faces allegations that he inflicted Meg...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos
The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty ordered to settle lawsuit
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle the lawsuit with his rape victim. Petty has been required to register as a sex offender in every state he lives in since being convicted as a teen of raping Jennifer Hough in New York. He served four years in prison for the violent crime.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
Essence
Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Forbes Cover
The Houston rapper is the first Black woman to cover the publication's 30 Under 30 issue. When Megan Thee Stallion told Forbes staffer Jabari Young, “I’m trying to really build something” during their cover story interview, the Houston rapper was already in the process of making history. With the release of today’s magazine, Megan has become the first Black woman to cover the publication’s 30 under 30 issue.
musictimes.com
Takeoff's Suspected 'Murderer' Arrested: Who Is Lil Cam, Why Did He Shoot the Rapper?
It has been several weeks since the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, and there is a loud cry from his family to find and jail the person responsible for his untimely demise. In recent reports, Houston police arrested a rapper who goes by the name of Lil Cam for felony charges of unlawful carry of a weapon last Nov. 22.
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say
It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody...
Complex
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shares ‘Me vs. Myself’ Album f/ Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and More
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has delivered his fourth studio album Me vs. Myself. The Highbridge rapper has been teasing the effort since early 2020, shortly after the release of his Artist 2.0 project. Back in September, A Boogie told fans the album would arrive on Nov. 4. He decided to scrap those plans weeks later, as he didn’t want Me vs. Myself to compete with Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss.
hotnewhiphop.com
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Joc Explains The Similarities In The Deaths Of Takeoff, Young Dolph & PNB Rock
Yung Joc believes public figures need to move around with security. Yung Joc believes rappers need security now more than ever. The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper feels people treat rappers like targets. However, they need professional help to ensure their safety. Yung Joc sat down with...
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Rocky Announces Album Title, Debuts New Song Dedicated To Late Rappers
Los Angeles, CA - A$AP Rocky has revealed the title of his new album while sharing another preview of the long-awaited project — this one dedicated to Hip Hop’s fallen stars. The Harlem rapper was the latest guest on 2 Chainz’s Amazon Music Live concert series on Thursday...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert Surprises JT With Rolls-Royce Birthday Gift
Lil Uzi Vert never holds back when it comes to showering his girl with gifts. The Philadelphia hitmaker made another lavish purchase for his girlfriend JT by surprising her with a brand new Rolls-Royce truck for her 30th birthday. A clip reposted by The Shade Room captured Uzi — rocking...
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez's Lawyer 'Confident' He Will Beat Megan The Stallion Shooting Case
Tory Lanez and his legal team are displaying teflon confidence as the trial over the rapper’s alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion kicks into gear. Jury selection in the high-profile case began in Los Angeles earlier this week, more than two years after Lanez allegedly shot the Houston hitmaker in her feet during a drunken dispute outside Kylie Jenner’s home in July 2020.
iheart.com
Jeezy, Future & More Join Icewear Vezzo On 'Paint The City' Mixtape
After prepping his fans for months, Icewear Vezzo's long-awaited Gangsta Grillz project has finally arrived. On Thursday, December 8, the Detroit native dropped off his new mixtape Paint The City (Gangsta Grillz). The collaborative effort with DJ Drama has Vezzo going off on 15 tracks including his previously released singles "Its All on U" featuring Kodak Black and "One Time" featuring Jeezy. Vezzo also recruited Future, 2 Chainz, Peezy and G.T. to hop on the tape. His latest collection of songs comes months after Vezzo signed to Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Quality Control.
Comments / 0