ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Tanque Verde High School soccer team will have a game with Mica Mountain High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Tanque Verde High School
Mica Mountain High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

Former Arizona coach Sean Miller escapes sanctions from NCAA violations case

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - A new report released from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process suggests a bit of relief for former University of Arizona men's basketball coach, Sean Miller. While the report holds two of the program's former assistant coaches mainly responsible for violating NCAA rules, it leaves Miller...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Rancho Sahuarita Remains Committed to Supporting the Sahuarita Unified School District

The Rancho Sahuarita Community Comes Together to Support the Local School District and Help Provide the Best Future for Local Children. Sahuarita, Arizona - December 15, 2022 – As a result of this year’s election, Sahuarita voters passed two budget override continuations, which was the fifth successful voting result in support of the Sahuarita public school system. Rancho Sahuarita is a community that understands the value of quality education and has historically supported the work and efforts of the Sahuarita Unified School District (SUSD) to help keep its classes, programs, and teams well-funded, equipped, and thriving.
SAHUARITA, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ

When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
TUCSON, AZ
lovinlife.com

Good Mojo: New Cuban restaurant features authentic comida

Cuban food is back in Tucson. Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar opened October 30 on Grant Road just east of Campbell Avenue in the former Viva el Caribe. “I love Cuban food, and Tucson needed a Cuban restaurant,” says Nick Schaffer, owner and a Chicago native who has lived in Tucson since 2006.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD: Man shot near 22nd, Columbus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers were at the scene of a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15. Police said they were called to an area near 22nd Street and Columbus Avenue, where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The man took himself to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

Community members invited to turn the page together with Big Read Tucson

Khylie Gardner, College of Education, and Lori Harwood, College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. The University of Arizona, in partnership with several community groups, will present a series of public literary events focused on two award-winning books by Indigenous authors. At least 1,000 free copies of the books will be given out.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Frosty mornings and cool afternoons continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cold start to the day, with many areas dipping to the 20s across the metro. Highs may gain a few degrees today but still several degrees below average. Cold mornings will continue as we see a gradual overall warming trend into next week. A...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Nationwide Report

31-Year-Old Ciera Marie Hunt Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

The Tucson Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on South Nogales Highway shortly after midnight. According to the officials, a silver 2005 Nissan Armada was heading south on South Sixth Avenue just south of Irvington Road. The driver ran the red light at the Irvington Road intersection and then lost control of his vehicle. The car struck a tree and a light pole on the east part of the street.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

70 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Dec. 15-18 🔦🐱🫖

Another weekend of twinkling lights, visits with Santa and local markets. But that's not it! Also happening this weekend: the Downtown Parade of Lights, menorah lightings, cocktails with one of our favorite book groups, the 86-year-old tradition Las Posadas, trivia centered around "The Office," the chance to sample more than a dozen sparkling wines, a meet-and-greet with the Grinch, late-night rollerskating at Skate Country ... and MORE ✨
TUCSON, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy