Temecula, CA

Temecula, December 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Heritage High School soccer team will have a game with Great Oak High School on December 14, 2022, 15:15:00.

Heritage High School
Great Oak High School
December 14, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

Jurupa Valley, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Hacienda Heights, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
menifee247.com

Vista Murrieta pulls away from Paloma in second half

Paloma Valley guard Ashlee Medrano led all scorers with 25 points Tuesday night. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) The Paloma Valley High girls basketball team lost its Tuesday night matchup against Vista Murrieta, 70-55. It was the second home game of the season, and from the beginning the Wildcats had their work cut out for them facing the 5-1 Broncos squad.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems

At a meeting this week, College of the Desert Board members are planning to act on a resolution to "conduct comprehensive forensic audits" due to concerns over campus development projects throughout Coachella Valley as well as "vulnerable and inefficient" Technology (IT) systems. The resolution intends to address concerns regarding "the cost of developing campuses and The post Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground

ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
CORONA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Opens Winter Warming Centers

The City of Palm Springs is opening warming centers as valley temperatures start to hit the lower 40’s. Community Action Partnership of Riverside County and the City of Palm Springs have opened 3 locations around the city to allow people to get a break from the cold. The Tuesday...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
