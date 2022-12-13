Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
The Indie puzzle game Memorrha is going to be released on Nintendo Switch in January. The PC version will get the latest update
The German indie developer StickyStoneStudio announced that 3D puzzle game Memorrha will be released on January 13 (2019) for Nintendo Switch. The game is going to be released by mobile device on the same day. The Steam version (MacOS and Windows) will get a major update with many fixes. Memorrha...
game-news24.com
PureVPNs VPN has never been as affordable as it is the end of the year
Christmas is coming and it’s time to bargain. PureVPN is reducing its subscription price until January 4. By spending a loaf of bread per month, you can keep your data secret, and access the US catalog of your favourite streaming platforms. Many people have the chance to find either...
game-news24.com
Toms Hardware best of 2022 Awards
2022 was a year of evolution in the tech industry. On the one hand, manufacturers quickly became a big part of the sales, but still remained above the pre-pandemic level. On the other hand, it was a very great year for all the gamers, makers and developers of all budgets and skill levels.
game-news24.com
Phil Spencers Comments On Sony Are Signals from Microsoft?
In the latest development that surrounds the Microsoft and Activision saga, manager Phil Spencer has nipped in some fighting words. Since Microsoft announced the proposal for a $69 billion deal that was envisioned to acquire Activision in 2022, Sony has done everything they could to stop that deal. The Xbox...
game-news24.com
Elden Ring on the original PlayStation Video
The film industry has a big hit at 2022. What would this game look like if it had been released, say 27 years ago? A possible response to this question is offered on the Rustic Games BR YouTube channel with an interesting Demake demo. The game used fixed camera angles...
game-news24.com
Tesla completes Steam Integration, releases Video Of Gameplay Inside A Car
After a lot of anticipation, Tesla finally integrated the game distribution service Steam into the car software. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who made lots of headlines since the acquisition of Twitter and Social Media, was trying to make that happen for years. For free, Musk often jokes about...
game-news24.com
Amazon offers an inexpensive LEGO Super Mario Bowser at a very cheap price
The bundles offered today by Amazon allow us to buy a Super Mario The Mighty Bowser LEGO set. The discount is 54, or 20. You can buy this product by clicking on the link below or by the link below. The recommended price for the LEGO set is 269.99. The actual price for the platform is the lowest ever: this is a new low all-time, not the same price as Cybermonday / Black Friday. The return will be possible till January 31, 2023. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Comments / 0