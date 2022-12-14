Read full article on original website
Park View Middle School students fall sick in Mukwonago, faint at choir rehearsal
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Students of Park View Middle School fell ill and fainted while rehearsing for their choir performance at Mukwonago High School, numerous sources confirmed to WTMJ on Thursday. A group of middle school choir students suddenly displayed symptoms of illness during their practice session on Dec. 15,...
Culver’s culprit: Serial robber wanted by FBI for armed threats across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — On five separate occasions since late September, the same male suspect has robbed businesses around Southeast Wisconsin including four different Culver’s locations. Now, a hefty reward is being offered by the FBI Milwaukee Division for information leading to his arrest. According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5...
UPDATE: DPW truck driver, 2 victims identified in flaming Wauwatosa pileup
UPDATE at 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 15: The driver of a Milwaukee Dept. of Public Works (DPW) truck that hit nine other cars and killed two people stopped at a red light in Wauwatosa has been identified by Milwaukee Medical Examiners. Officials named Denise Durham as the 64-year-old woman who...
Winter Weather Watch: Rain may transition into snow overnight, cause hazardous road conditions
MILWAUKEE — Heavy rain is expected to transition into snow overnight across much of Wisconsin with up to six inches of snow possible for northern parts of the state. Luckily for the Milwaukee area, the likelihood of major snow accumulation for Thursday remains relatively low. As per a social...
Winter Storm Watch in effect for northern Wisconsin, wintry mix expected for rest of the state
MILWAUKEE — Just in time for the holiday season, winter weather is picking up across parts of Wisconsin with a Winter Storm Watch issued for the northeastern part of the state by the National Weather Service (NWS). According to NWS crews based out of Green Bay, a low pressure...
Woman killed, Waukesha Police officers injured in Wednesday shooting
WAUKESHA, Wis.- A distress call response turns chaotic in Waukesha after an officer was shot and a woman was found dead in the basement of a home Wednesday evening. Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann says officers were called to the home near Oakdale Drive and Wisteria around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon where they encountered the buildings landlord, who told them there was a female tenant acting erratically in the basement.
“The ball was dropped”: Milwaukee County Exec. David Crowley opens up about Northridge Lake deaths
MILWAUKEE — As majority of the world prepares to be filled with holiday cheer, the City of Milwaukee is left in mourning after a couple of deadly incidents within days of each other. The first incident occurred on Dec. 8 where a 25-year-old mother and her 7-year-old child were...
2 victims in deadly Wauwatosa pileup identified + DPW truck hit stopped cars at 60-to-70 MPH
MILWAUKEE — New details coming out of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office have confirmed the identities of two people who were killed by a Milwaukee Department of Public Works truck traveling above the speed limit by 20-to-30 MPH in Wauwatosa. According to a document obtained by WTMJ...
UPDATE: Driver of Milwaukee Public Works truck, 2 victims dead in fiery hit-and-run off WI-100
UPDATE at 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 13: Bystanders of the violent crash near WIS-100 and N Mayfair Rd helped to save injured victims at the scene of a massive, multi-part crash that involved 10 vehicles in the Wauwatosa area on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, authorities received...
Traffic Alert: Burning crash closes WIS-100 in both directions near the Zoo
MILWAUKEE — Half a mile of WIS-100 is closed in both directions for what bystanders described as a “large accident” spanning the roadway from Wisconsin Ave to W Watertown Plank Rd near the Milwaukee County Zoo. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred...
Milwaukee man accused of negligently housing 113 animals facing 12 charges
MILWAUKEE — 12 counts of various charges related to animal cruelty and negligence were filed against a man who police say housed 113 animals in horrid conditions that left several of the animals sick, or in some cases, facing euthanasia. Court documents obtained by WTMJ show that Larry Darnell...
