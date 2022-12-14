ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtmj.com

Woman killed, Waukesha Police officers injured in Wednesday shooting

WAUKESHA, Wis.- A distress call response turns chaotic in Waukesha after an officer was shot and a woman was found dead in the basement of a home Wednesday evening. Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann says officers were called to the home near Oakdale Drive and Wisteria around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon where they encountered the buildings landlord, who told them there was a female tenant acting erratically in the basement.
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy