Tuesday night high school basketball scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are your Tuesday night high school basketball scores.
Girls scores
Andale 72, Wichita Collegiate 14
Andover 50, Andover Central 46
Argonia 36, Cunningham 32
Belle Plaine 44, Douglass 38 – OT
Bucklin 43, Kiowa County 39
Chaparral 35, Medicine Lodge 28
Clearwater 50, El Dorado 28
Cheney 59, Trinity Academy 5
Derby 73, Ark City 27
Goddard Eisenhower 39, Valley Center 31
Great Bend 45, Larned 34
Halstead 37, Remington 35
Haven 49, Nickerson 32
Hesston 49, Smoky Valley 42
Hutchinson 44, Salina South 28
Inman 62, Kingman 53
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 50, Wichita East 45
Life Prep 62, Garden City 47
Lyons 35, Canton-Galva 30
Maize South 46, Maize 28
McPherson 81, Buhler 28
Mulvane 36, Winfield 31
Newton 42, Campus 11
Osborne 66, Victoria 23
Pratt 60, Russell 17
Southeast of Saline 49, Abilene 30
Thomas More Prep at Oakley, PPD.
Towanda Circle 41, Augusta 27
Wamego 68, Chapman 43
Wellington 55, Rose Hill 12
Wichita Heights 55, Wichita South 38
Boys’s scores
Andover Central 72, Andover 63
Bishop Carroll 76, Wichita West 71
Bucklin 68, Kiowa County 40
Campus 74, Newton 46
Chaparral 50, Medicine Lodge 43
Cheney 66, Wichita Trinity Academy 45
Circle 56, Augusta 42
Cunningham 68, Argonia 34
Derby 73, Arkansas City 53
Garden City 57, Life Prep 43
Goddard Eisenhower 60, Valley Center 57
Great Bend 60, Larned 33
Hesston 45, Smoky Valley 35
Hutchinson 80, Salina South 39
Inman 63, Kingman 47
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 68, Wichita East 45
Maize South 70, Maize 38
McPherson 60, Buhler 36
Mulvane 76, Winfield 68
Osborne 65, Victoria 43
Pratt 61, Russell 47
Remington 64, Halstead 47
Wamego 59, Chapman 39
Wellington 65, Rose Hill 47
Wichita Collegiate 59, Andale 49
