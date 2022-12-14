Pensacola, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Pensacola.
The Escambia High School soccer team will have a game with Pine Forest High School on December 14, 2022, 16:00:00.
Escambia High School
Pine Forest High School
December 14, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The West Florida High School - Tech soccer team will have a game with Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
West Florida High School - Tech
Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
