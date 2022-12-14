Fort Walton Beach, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong storms have led to a few waterspouts today. A warm front passing over the Panhandle today created very favorable conditions for strong, rotating storms to develop. Reports of waterspouts came in near the County Pier in Panama City Beach around 3:35pm. A waterspout was spotted off of Blue Mountain Beach around 12:45pm. There was also a report of one over the Choctawhatchee Bay around 11:30am.
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Props Brewery announced via social media that their Downtown Fort Walton Beach location will close on January 4, 2023. As part of FDOT’s Brooks Bridge Replacement project, numerous parcels, businesses and buildings were acquired by FDOT as part of the right-of-way acquisition phase of the bridge project.
FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three credit card theft suspects who they said spent thousands of dollars on stolen cards in Destin and Pensacola, according to a department Facebook post. The WCSO said a Miramar Beach condo visitor reported their credit card stolen out of […]
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin school districts have canceled after-school extracurricular activities Wednesday afternoon due to possible severe weather. Escambia County Public Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools says this includes all practices, games, and extracurricular activities. Okaloosa County Schools says its cancellations are for all activities scheduled for...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday, Blythe Carpenter officially became the first female principal of Bay High School. The Bay High graduate has served as acting principal since she was appointed last July. Carpenter has eight years of administrative and over 10 years of teaching experience in Bay District Schools. “There’s no better person, I believe, that’s […]
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been six months since more than 200 teenagers broke into an $8 million Watercolor mansion, threw a raging party, and then posted it on social media. Investigators were able to identify a number of partygoers but they have yet to find the person or persons responsible.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
Visiting an amusement park is one of the best ways to spend a vacation. The amusement parks in Orange Beach, Alabama are full of exciting rides and attractions that will keep you entertained for hours. Rollin’ Thunder Rollercoaster. Located in the heart of Gulf Shores, Alabama, OWA is the...
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council spoke further about the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Tuesday night. Okaloosa County staff presented options to the city with their hopes for the city-owned land. The county commission board approved the presentation at their most recent meeting […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton beach city council approved a ban on smoking at city-owned parks and beaches. The second reading Tuesday night comes after a lengthy discussion in Oct. The new ordinance will completely prohibit smoking and vaping at parks and public beaches, except for the use of filterless cigars (exempted […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game bought in Pensacola. Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino, claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Grant chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Heading to visit family for the holidays? Worried about leaving your home alone while you’re gone? Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office will check on your home while you’re away. OCSO has a place on its website where residents can fill out a form about their vacation. The form […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday night, a purple alert was issued for an endangered missing Escambia County woman. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was located safely, but what is a purple alert? According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida’s Purple Alert Plan was established by the Florida legislature […]
