Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Mosley High School soccer team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on December 14, 2022, 17:00:00.

Mosley High School
Choctawhatchee High School
December 14, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Pensacola, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Pensacola, December 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pensacola High School soccer team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on December 16, 2022, 17:00:00.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

Multiple waterspouts spotted off panhandle coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong storms have led to a few waterspouts today. A warm front passing over the Panhandle today created very favorable conditions for strong, rotating storms to develop. Reports of waterspouts came in near the County Pier in Panama City Beach around 3:35pm. A waterspout was spotted off of Blue Mountain Beach around 12:45pm. There was also a report of one over the Choctawhatchee Bay around 11:30am.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Props Brewery & Grill in Downtown Fort Walton Beach will close January 4

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Props Brewery announced via social media that their Downtown Fort Walton Beach location will close on January 4, 2023. As part of FDOT’s Brooks Bridge Replacement project, numerous parcels, businesses and buildings were acquired by FDOT as part of the right-of-way acquisition phase of the bridge project.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
cenlanow.com

Watch: Waterspout in Choctawhatchee Bay

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin schools cancel after-school activities Wednesday

Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin school districts have canceled after-school extracurricular activities Wednesday afternoon due to possible severe weather. Escambia County Public Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools says this includes all practices, games, and extracurricular activities. Okaloosa County Schools says its cancellations are for all activities scheduled for...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay High School welcomes first female principal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday, Blythe Carpenter officially became the first female principal of Bay High School. The Bay High graduate has served as acting principal since she was appointed last July. Carpenter has eight years of administrative and over 10 years of teaching experience in Bay District Schools. “There’s no better person, I believe, that’s […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Serious crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Future of Northwest Florida Fairgrounds discussed

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach City Council spoke further about the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Blvd. Tuesday night. Okaloosa County staff presented options to the city with their hopes for the city-owned land. The county commission board approved the presentation at their most recent meeting […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.   On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
High school soccer game info

